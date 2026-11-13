This Classic Disney Movie Franchise Was Turned Into A Failed '80s TV Sitcom

"Man's best friend" is a term that's typically used to refer to a person's dog, but in the case of this classic Disney movie franchise, it refers to a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. Disney launched its "Herbie" franchise in 1968 with the theatrical film "The Love Bug." The series centers on Herbie, an anthropomorphic Volkswagen Beetle race car, and his driver, Jim Douglas (Dean Jones). The car has a playful personality and acts on its own, often getting into hijinks. Disney went on to make three more "Herbie" movies before bringing the lively car to the small screen with an '80s sitcom.

In 1982, "Herbie, the Love Bug" premiered on CBS. The Disney series follows Herbie's post-retirement life with Jim. The former racing partners are now working at a driving school, and Jim has a newfound romance. Unfortunately, the sentient race car didn't find additional success, and the movie-based TV show lasted only five episodes before being canceled.

Jones, the (human) star of "Herbie, the Love Bug," also sang the show's theme song, "Herbie, My Best Friend."