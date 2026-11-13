Law & Order's Sam Waterston Played Abraham Lincoln In Two Civil War TV Shows

Sam Waterston's performance as Jack McCoy in "Law & Order" helped make him convincing as one of the smartest TV lawyers of all time, but he's also got what it takes to be presidential.

Waterston was eager to play Abraham Lincoln in the 1988 miniseries "Lincoln." "For a long time I had it in the back of my mind that I'd like to play him," he told the press at the time. "I thought it would be good compensation for being tall and thin and having a skinny face." However, Waterston didn't rely on physical similarities alone. At the Library of Congress, he immersed himself in Lincoln's life and even had the opportunity to hold some of the late president's personal effects from the night of his assassination. "It was a very electric thing," Waterston later recalled to Civil War Times (via HistoryNet).

Mary Tyler Moore co-starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in the series, which was based on a book by Gore Vidal. Although Moore received an Emmy nomination for her performance, out of all her memorable roles, this was her one and only time playing the former first lady. In contrast, Waterston reprised his role in Ken Burns' 1990 documentary "The Civil War." Waterston's previous studies on the president's likely accent made all the difference, since, in this project, he was only heard, not seen. While we don't have any way of knowing exactly how Lincoln sounded, Waterston pieced together as many clues as possible, and, in 2011, one authority on the president's voice deemed Waterson's portrayal the most accurate at the time.