Morgan Freeman Gambled With The Devil On A Classic Twilight Zone Episode

Despite being directed by Wes Craven and centering on a game of cards with the devil, "Dealer's Choice" is actually quite humorous. While the four men are clearly worried when Nick claims to be none other than Satan, they all maintain a sarcastic and slightly deadpan attitude, making for a darkly funny segment. For example, the subject of who gets to have the loser's bowling bowl comes up, and after Nick refuses to reveal who he'll take, Jake tells him, "It's one thing being the devil, it's another thing being a total jerk!"

While it doesn't belong to any of the best episodes from the '80s revival, it's still a memorable segment, and not just because Morgan Freeman is in it. Dan Hedaya's performance as the prince of darkness is great; a subtle departure from many satanic portrayals. Nick is physically and conversationally an average joe, and that's part of what makes him so unnerving. He ultimately leaves empty handed when his trickery is discovered, but not before conjuring a parting gift — a fridge full of beer for the poker buddies.