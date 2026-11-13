Bill Paxton's Acclaimed HBO Drama Series With An All-Star Cast Isn't Talked About Enough

The late Bill Paxton became an icon thanks to the many exciting roles he played over the years, including Private Hudson in "Aliens," Fred Haise in "Apollo 13," Bill Harding in "Twister," and Brock Lovett in "Titanic," to name just a few. But Paxton also has a few overlooked projects that haven't quite gotten the attention they deserve — and that includes a starring role in the 2006 HBO series "Big Love."

In the 2000s, when HBO started attracting attention for critically acclaimed originals such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire," the network added another top-tier show to the list with "Big Love." The show stars Paxton as Bill Henrickson, the patriarch of a polygamist fundamentalist Mormon family living in Utah. Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny, and Ginnifer Goodwin star as Henrickson's three wives, Barb, Nicki, and Marge, respectively. The show follows Henrickson and his family as he tries to expand his business, keep his wives and kids happy, hide their polygamy from the surrounding community, and face other struggles along the way.

"Big Love" received quite a bit of acclaim when it aired, including many Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and it holds an average score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes across its five seasons. Since the show ended, however, it has failed to retain the same kind of appreciation as other HBO shows of the time. Nevertheless, "Big Love" challenged the status quo, presenting a thought-provoking storyline with stellar performances and plenty of great drama, and TV fans should definitely give it the love it deserves.