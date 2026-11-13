Bill Paxton's Acclaimed HBO Drama Series With An All-Star Cast Isn't Talked About Enough
The late Bill Paxton became an icon thanks to the many exciting roles he played over the years, including Private Hudson in "Aliens," Fred Haise in "Apollo 13," Bill Harding in "Twister," and Brock Lovett in "Titanic," to name just a few. But Paxton also has a few overlooked projects that haven't quite gotten the attention they deserve — and that includes a starring role in the 2006 HBO series "Big Love."
In the 2000s, when HBO started attracting attention for critically acclaimed originals such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire," the network added another top-tier show to the list with "Big Love." The show stars Paxton as Bill Henrickson, the patriarch of a polygamist fundamentalist Mormon family living in Utah. Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny, and Ginnifer Goodwin star as Henrickson's three wives, Barb, Nicki, and Marge, respectively. The show follows Henrickson and his family as he tries to expand his business, keep his wives and kids happy, hide their polygamy from the surrounding community, and face other struggles along the way.
"Big Love" received quite a bit of acclaim when it aired, including many Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and it holds an average score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes across its five seasons. Since the show ended, however, it has failed to retain the same kind of appreciation as other HBO shows of the time. Nevertheless, "Big Love" challenged the status quo, presenting a thought-provoking storyline with stellar performances and plenty of great drama, and TV fans should definitely give it the love it deserves.
Big Love was a new kind of role for Bill Paxton
Before "Big Love," Bill Paxton was better known for taking rugged roles in epic action flicks. With the HBO series, however, he was able to try out a grounded TV drama for the first time. In an interview with CBS News in 2009, while Season 3 was airing, he opened up about what led him to sign on to what was, for him, an unusual project. "You know, I've never really gotten to mix it up with the ladies too much," he said. "I always wanted to do kind of romantic parts ... To have an opportunity to do kind of a love story times three, I kind of jumped at the chance."
But it wasn't just romance that drew him to the role. "Big Love" presented an interesting perspective on an atypical family, and Paxton was able to truly delve into his character, Bill Henrickson, his motivations and desires, and what led him to this path of polygamy. Talking about the role with NPR, Paxton said, "I don't play my characters with any judgement ... These people live with a purpose. They have this purpose that it is a higher calling, and you got to also understand, it's not the easiest life."
From the premiere to the shocking series finale, "Big Love" never shied away from exploring the many controversies surrounding polygamy, such as the cult-life atmosphere of many fundamentalist Mormon groups. One example is the authoritarian prophet of the Juniper Creek compound, Roman Grant (Harry Dean Stanton), who looms over the show for most of its run. Through his arc and others, "Big Love" continually challenged expectations throughout its five seasons, and it should be appreciated as a highlight during a packed era of peak TV.