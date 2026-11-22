Some of the best TV shows have been based on books. Yet book-to-TV adaptations are quite tricky to pull off. Even if audiences are happy, the author may not be satisfied with seeing their vision come (or not come) to life onscreen. Stephen King, who's had more than 30 small-screen adaptations of his various works, has experienced both sides, and he has a long track record of voicing his elation or frustration about a particular project.

So what did King think about the first pilot script for "Haven"? Inspired by King's novel "The Colorado Kid," the 2010 Syfy show follows an FBI agent uncovering the truth behind residents in a coastal town suffering from a mysterious curse. Unfortunately, the popular author wasn't initially pleased when he read the pilot for "Haven," because he felt that it stuck too closely to his story. "Initially, our idea was to stay close to the book. So it had no supernatural element," explained co-creator Sam Ernst to The Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the show's premiere. "But when King read it, the first thing he said was, 'Where's the supernatural element?'"

At King's urging, they changed the trajectory of the sci-fi show, shifting the plot so that someone with a new supernatural affliction was added each week.