Stephen King Thought Haven's Original Pilot Script Was Too Loyal To His Book
Some of the best TV shows have been based on books. Yet book-to-TV adaptations are quite tricky to pull off. Even if audiences are happy, the author may not be satisfied with seeing their vision come (or not come) to life onscreen. Stephen King, who's had more than 30 small-screen adaptations of his various works, has experienced both sides, and he has a long track record of voicing his elation or frustration about a particular project.
So what did King think about the first pilot script for "Haven"? Inspired by King's novel "The Colorado Kid," the 2010 Syfy show follows an FBI agent uncovering the truth behind residents in a coastal town suffering from a mysterious curse. Unfortunately, the popular author wasn't initially pleased when he read the pilot for "Haven," because he felt that it stuck too closely to his story. "Initially, our idea was to stay close to the book. So it had no supernatural element," explained co-creator Sam Ernst to The Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the show's premiere. "But when King read it, the first thing he said was, 'Where's the supernatural element?'"
At King's urging, they changed the trajectory of the sci-fi show, shifting the plot so that someone with a new supernatural affliction was added each week.
Stephen King came around on the Haven adaptation
Stephen King wasn't initially sold on the pilot for "Haven," but he was incredibly supportive of the project once things got going, according to "Haven" producer Shawn Piller. In 2010, Piller spoke about how King had decided to back this particular TV adaptation of his work. "He's approved every step along the way," Piller told TV Squad (via Digital Spy). "If you're offending a writer, you're doing something they wouldn't do. And if you're p***sing off the writer, the fans aren't going to like it." Ultimately, "Haven" aired for five seasons, and it has a 7.5 average rating on IMDb, so it obviously found favor with its audience.
Even with the initial pushback, "Haven" fared better with King than some of his other adaptations. For example, King is much fonder of the TV adaptation of his novel "The Shining" than the film directed by Stanley Kubrick, and he doesn't mind who knows. "I dislike the film," King told The New York Times in 2020. "... I admire the film, and I admire Kubrick as a director, which sometimes gets lost in the mix when people who absolutely love that film take me to task. I love Kubrick as a filmmaker, but I just felt that he didn't have the chops for this particular thing."