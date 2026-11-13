5 Best Bravo Reality Stars, Ranked

Bravo didn't invent the reality star, that's for sure — but it arguably perfected the archetype. The stars of Bravo's best reality TV shows are the cream of the crop in the genre, and they might just be some of the most memorable folks to ever grace the small screen. Naturally, it seemed like a worthy endeavor to rank the five best stars the network has given us over the years.

In a perfect world, this list would be longer than five entries. As a result of the shortened length, many of your Bravolebrity favorites — minus any Real Housewives, of course, because if you want to see our top five ranking there, we've got you covered — won't be featured on this list. That sadly includes heavy hitters like Scheana Shay, Craig Conover, Ariana Madix, Lindsay Hubbard, Kristen Doute, and any of the incredible cast members from "NYC Prep" (even though they'd make any longer list).

So, what exactly makes an excellent Bravo reality star? We're highlighting Bravolebrities that have made major impressions on the zeitgeist through their bold and often funny personalities, penchants and capacities for drama, and dedication to holding their own (yes, even our No. 5 pick!). Keep reading to discover our ranking of the five best Bravo reality stars.