James Gunn And Peter Safran Stepping Down As DC Studios CEOs After 'Trying' 4-Year Stint

A changing of the guard is coming to DC Studios.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have served as CEOs and co-chairmen of DC Studios since 2022, are stepping down from those roles. Effective December 1, they'll be replaced by Jeremy Latcham, who previously served as Marvel's senior vice president of production and development, and was involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Iron Man," "Spider-Man," and "Avengers" franchises, among others.

Gunn posted the following statement on Instagram on Monday:

"Oh, boy. What a four years. Thanks to all of you who have supported me and Peter in our time as the heads of DC Studios. ... There have been so many highs along the way — releasing 'Superman' and 'Clayface,' making 'Peacemaker,' reading the scripts to 'The People Vs [Gorilla Grodd],' the entire process of 'Man of Tomorrow,' which thus far has been the best filmmaking experience of my life, and numerous other moments. The highest of the highs have been all the talented and wonderful people I've worked with and grown to love: the DC Studios crew, our talented collaborators, our casts and crews, and the boisterous and hilarious fans. And the best part of all has been working with Peter Safran, the smartest and most competent person I know. You've been the best partner a person could ask for, and, more so, a truly good friend."