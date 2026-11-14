5 Best Husbands On Real Housewives, Ranked
The husbands of the "Real Housewives" franchise are cut above the rest of the reality TV spouses out there — so much so that they've got their own fandom of sorts. The most well-known and beloved "Housewives" husbands have a special place in the hearts of diehard Bravo fans, so we figured it would be fun to determine who the five best ones of the crop are and rank them. Because let's be real, who doesn't love these guys?
Unfortunately, we have limited space on this list, and because of that, fan-favorite partners like the late great Gregg Leakes, Harry Hamlin, Eddie Judge, Joe Giudice, and Seth Marks won't make appearances down below. Sad, we know, but we're confident that our five picks represent the very best of the "Housewives" husbands, focusing mainly on their entertainment value on their respective shows and their Bravo legacies over the years.
Curious about who we picked? Read on to discover who we think are the five best husbands in the "Real Housewives" franchise, ranked — and if you want to see who we ranked as the best "Real Housewives" cast members, we've got you covered there too.
5. Simon van Kempen
You might not have thought about him in ages, but there's no denying how much "Real Housewives of New York City" husband Simon van Kempen brought to the show during the first four seasons. He quickly made himself at home in the world of reality television — and he was good at it.
Van Kempen's closeness with wife Alex McCord and dedication to having her back ended up being the foundation of his storyline. But McCord's messy yet genuine journey with confidence put Van Kempen in positions that, at that point, many "Housewives" husbands hadn't yet been in — namely, the spotlight. His protectiveness led to him inserting himself in several dramatic situations between the women, but he was also a massive fan of fashion, not just his wife's but his own.
These things were a major boon to his presence on "RHONY," both because it was fascinating to watch and because he seemed to genuinely enjoy drama and fashion, making him a bit of an anomaly among the franchise husbands. The wives didn't know what to make of him, and his tiny rifts here and there with various ladies (like Ramona Singer) became key parts of the show's early narrative. It's a testament to his charisma that the majority of the wives came around to his charms. Van Kempen's quirky charms are what made him such a wonderful reality star — and helped pave the way for later franchise spouses with similar vibes, like Lisa Rinna's Harry Hamlin.
4. Ken Todd
Lisa Vanderpump's longtime husband Ken Todd is a shoo-in for a list like this solely off of his relationship with one of the most significant Housewives of all time. But, luckily for Todd's place on this list, he was also quite an entertaining part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during his and Vanderpump's nine-year stint. Many of the "Housewives" husbands show a fierce dedication to protecting their wives, and over the years, Todd has exemplified that in spades — which led to some really juicy moments where he joined in on the drama.
But before fans got to appreciate his more protective side, they got to experience Todd's silly and dry sense of humor, particularly with his wife. The pair have a really funny dynamic that centers on old-school marriage humor that's cute and feels genuine. Todd had a quiet, dedicated husband quality about him, especially in the show's early days, but as time went on, he became more and more embroiled in the dramas.
He also became more bold on camera, which only boosted his watchability on the series. Some would say that culminated in one of his most memorable moments, his hilariously dramatic "Goodbye, Kyle!" after his wife's Season 9 fight with costar Kyle Richards. But either way, his capacity for telling off the other women and men of the series became an "RHOBH" staple, and whether it was funny or cruel, he kept the audience in the palm of his hand.
3. Paul Nassif
Another name that some Bravo fans may not have expected to see here — but it's simply a fact that "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Paul Nassif was one of the funniest parts of the early seasons. Nassif was original cast member Adrienne Maloof's husband during the first three seasons of the show, and he was one of the "Housewives" husbands to really let his personality shine on reality television, warts and all.
The plastic surgeon had a great sense of humor, and his "Odd Couple" dynamic with Maloof made for genuinely entertaining television. He was, arguably, the funniest husband on "RHOBH" at the time, surpassing even Ken Todd's dry jokester persona. That said, Nassif and Maloof were also open enough on the series to show the undeniable cracks in their marriage and the fights that exacerbated them through on-screen spats and honest confessionals. That kind of drama is reality TV catnip, though, and Nassif's willingness to be so open in a storyline about their marital struggles made him even more watchable than when he was just the funny spouse.
He also enjoyed gossip, which is always fun in the "Housewives" world, especially when a husband is the one who can't get enough of the drama. But ultimately, even into the final days of his marriage to Maloof, Nassif was great television and, frankly, a ton of fun to watch — and he helped bolster the legacy of memorable husbands that started all the way back in the franchise's infancy.
2. Mauricio Umansky
There's a handful of "Housewives" husbands who come to mind immediately when you think of the show's many spouses. Undoubtedly, one of them is "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" husband Mauricio Umansky. He and Kyle Richards, the original and longest-running "RHOBH" cast member, spent the show's first 13 seasons and a total of 27 years married. Throughout that time, Umansky presented as one of the most idyllic husbands in "Housewives" history.
He was an undeniable fan favorite as a handsome guy with a great head on his shoulders, but he was also a big hit for his genuine care and thoughtfulness in his marriage. Richards and Umansky seemed like one of the few truly perfect "Housewives" couples during their heyday, and it made Umansky a very welcome presence each episode. Over the years, he really came into his own as a part of the show and got more comfortable — which, as any "Housewives" fan knows, means he allowed himself to start getting involved in the drama.
He, like several peers on and off this list, was dedicated to standing up for and supporting his wife, which led him into the lion's den of drama at times. Years later, Richards and Umansky's shocking split became the drama. Though they insisted on more privacy than ever, fans still got to see a side of Umansky that highlighted his capacity for drama but in a fresh, albeit frustrating, way — proving he was still good television years later.
1. Joe Gorga
You know he had to be in the top spot! Melissa Gorga's husband (and Teresa Giudice's brother) Joe Gorga is just as important on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" as his wife and sister — and he has been from day one. Gorga and his wife joined the show as full-time cast members back in Season 3, and their introduction was such a doozy that it was all but certain that the addition of the Gorgas was a fruitful move.
The infamous christening scene from the Season 3 premiere in May 2011 proved that the fraught relationship between Giudice, Gorga, and Gorga's wife would end up being catnip to audiences. But it also showed that Gorga himself was willing to dive headfirst into the drama and expand the show's foundation in a way that was bound to attract fans who already loved the franchise's fights and feuds. It was arguably the most intense inclusion of a male presence within the franchise at that point, and it made a major impression.
Like his peers on this list and the other great "Housewives" husbands out there, his willingness to play the game of reality television and stand up for his wife made Gorga a standout part of "RHONJ" from his first appearance. Between his and Giudice's stubbornness and dedication to their own truths, they're a match made in reality TV heaven — so we couldn't be more thankful Bravo decided to add Gorga to the mix all those years ago.