5 Best Husbands On Real Housewives, Ranked

The husbands of the "Real Housewives" franchise are cut above the rest of the reality TV spouses out there — so much so that they've got their own fandom of sorts. The most well-known and beloved "Housewives" husbands have a special place in the hearts of diehard Bravo fans, so we figured it would be fun to determine who the five best ones of the crop are and rank them. Because let's be real, who doesn't love these guys?

Unfortunately, we have limited space on this list, and because of that, fan-favorite partners like the late great Gregg Leakes, Harry Hamlin, Eddie Judge, Joe Giudice, and Seth Marks won't make appearances down below. Sad, we know, but we're confident that our five picks represent the very best of the "Housewives" husbands, focusing mainly on their entertainment value on their respective shows and their Bravo legacies over the years.

Curious about who we picked? Read on to discover who we think are the five best husbands in the "Real Housewives" franchise, ranked — and if you want to see who we ranked as the best "Real Housewives" cast members, we've got you covered there too.