Sophia Di Martino didn't start out her acting career changing the multiverse as Sylvie in "Loki" – that would be impossible. Years earlier, she appeared in "Flowers," a black comedy drama also featuring Academy Award winner Olivia Colman. The quirky series has a simple concept, especially when compared to the Marvel Disney+ show Di Martino's known for.

"Flowers," created by "The White Lotus" and "Too Much" star Will Sharpe, centers around the dysfunctional Flowers family. It premiered in April 2016 on Channel 4, with the short-lived streaming service Seeso debuting it in the United States in May of the same year. Di Martino played Amy Flowers, the sister of the bunch, and reprised her role when the series returned with a second and final season in 2018.