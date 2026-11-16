Loki's Sophia Di Martino Starred In A Forgotten Comedy Series That Deserved Better
Sophia Di Martino didn't start out her acting career changing the multiverse as Sylvie in "Loki" – that would be impossible. Years earlier, she appeared in "Flowers," a black comedy drama also featuring Academy Award winner Olivia Colman. The quirky series has a simple concept, especially when compared to the Marvel Disney+ show Di Martino's known for.
"Flowers," created by "The White Lotus" and "Too Much" star Will Sharpe, centers around the dysfunctional Flowers family. It premiered in April 2016 on Channel 4, with the short-lived streaming service Seeso debuting it in the United States in May of the same year. Di Martino played Amy Flowers, the sister of the bunch, and reprised her role when the series returned with a second and final season in 2018.
Flowers has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
During an interview with Channel 4 ahead of the "Flowers" Season 2 premiere, Sophia Di Martino explained what drew her to her role. She said, "Amy is a complex character full of frustration, passion, and this wild, wild energy. She's also kind of funny and goofy." According to how Di Martino describes her, Amy's personality is a little like Sylvie with a sense of humor.
Over the course of two seasons and 12 episodes, "Flowers" earned a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and was nominated for a BAFTA for best scripted comedy in 2017. Critics praised "Flowers" for its balance of comedy and pathos, cast performances, singularity, and relatable characters. The focus on mental health with the incorporation of dark humor was a particular standout for many. Despite its successes, though, "Flowers" isn't talked about much in the U.S. these days. Although, considering multiple members of the main cast moved on to more prominent projects, perhaps it warrants more discussion.