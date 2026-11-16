Dutton Ranch Star Jai Courtney's TV Breakout Role Was On A Hit Historical Drama Series
Jai Courtney stole the spotlight in the first season of "Dutton Ranch" as the unpredictable antagonist Rob-Will Jackson, but being the enforcer of the 10 Petal Ranch seems like a cakewalk compared to a Roman arena. Courtney had his breakout TV role dueling to the death in the first season of the Starz historical drama "Spartacus," which was given the title of "Spartacus: Blood and Sand."
Courtney first appears in "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" during Episode 2, "Sacramentum Gladiatorum." When the titular lead Spartacus, played by the late Andy Whitfield, is sent to be trained as a Gladiator, he meets Courtney's Varro, a fellow gladiator who has taken on the role willingly as a way to pay off his debts and support his family. Thanks to Varro's friendly demeanor, he and Spartacus become fast friends and even form a brother-like bond over the course of the season as they fight to survive the battles within the walls of the Amphitheatre of Capua.
Courtney's time as Varro was a springboard for his career. In 2012, he worked opposite Tom Cruise in "Jack Reacher" and went on to co-star with Bruce Willis in 2013's "A Good Day to Die Hard." He also stepped into major franchises as he portrayed Kyle Reese in "Terminator Genisys" in 2015. In 2017, he played Captain Boomerang in "Suicide Squad," a role he would briefly reprise in 2021's "The Suicide Squad."
Jai Courtney and Andy Whitfield's Bond Went Beyond the Show
Just as the characters of Spartacus and Varro formed a bond, so too did Andy Whitfield and Jai Courtney. Whitfield passed away in 2011 after battling Stage IV non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the years since Whitfield's passing, Courtney has talked about how close the two were during and after their tenures on "Spartacus" on multiple occasions. In an interview with "Jack Reacher" director Christopher McQuarrie for Interview Magazine, Courtney said, "We only worked together for nine months on that show, but we became like brothers. He was in his mid-30s at the time and had done pilot seasons year after year and gotten close on these big things. He knew that sense of anticipation, and also the immense disappointment that comes with this film world. He had been the next big thing for a second, and he kind of prepared me for it, told me about how you get out there — who you need to meet, how you spend that time."
In a video with Entertainment Tonight discussing "Be Here Now," a documentary chronicling Whitfield's battle with cancer, Courtney mentioned he is the godfather to Whitfield's kids and showed a tattoo designed by Whitfield's daughter.