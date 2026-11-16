Jai Courtney stole the spotlight in the first season of "Dutton Ranch" as the unpredictable antagonist Rob-Will Jackson, but being the enforcer of the 10 Petal Ranch seems like a cakewalk compared to a Roman arena. Courtney had his breakout TV role dueling to the death in the first season of the Starz historical drama "Spartacus," which was given the title of "Spartacus: Blood and Sand."

Courtney first appears in "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" during Episode 2, "Sacramentum Gladiatorum." When the titular lead Spartacus, played by the late Andy Whitfield, is sent to be trained as a Gladiator, he meets Courtney's Varro, a fellow gladiator who has taken on the role willingly as a way to pay off his debts and support his family. Thanks to Varro's friendly demeanor, he and Spartacus become fast friends and even form a brother-like bond over the course of the season as they fight to survive the battles within the walls of the Amphitheatre of Capua.

Courtney's time as Varro was a springboard for his career. In 2012, he worked opposite Tom Cruise in "Jack Reacher" and went on to co-star with Bruce Willis in 2013's "A Good Day to Die Hard." He also stepped into major franchises as he portrayed Kyle Reese in "Terminator Genisys" in 2015. In 2017, he played Captain Boomerang in "Suicide Squad," a role he would briefly reprise in 2021's "The Suicide Squad."