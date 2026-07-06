Stephen Amell Auditioned For A Dutton Ranch Role - And Predicted The Actor Who Got It

Stephen Amell wanted to add a villainous role to his bow after "Arrow," and auditioned for a part on one of the best neo-western shows, "Dutton Ranch." Unlike the Emerald Archer, he missed his shot, but he did correctly predict the actor who wound up on the show.

On an early 2026 episode of "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Amell recalled doing a "Dutton Ranch" audition for the role of Rob-Will Jackson, the enforcer for 10 Petal Ranch. "I read the breakdown and I said 'I don't think I'm right for this, this feels like a Jai Courtney part.' I said that out loud." Despite his reservations, Amell said he "put together a great tape" and although he received good feedback, Paramount decided to go with Courtney.

Amell explained that he isn't bitter about losing the role because he didn't think he was right for it in the first place. Instead, he feels like it was a good thing his "instincts are correct," and he still made a good impression on the producers. While Amell isn't set to appear in the "Yellowstone" universe just yet, he'll next be seen on Fox's "Baywatch" reboot series opposite Jessica Belkin and Hassie Harrison.