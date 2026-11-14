5 Agatha Christie TV Shows Every Fan Has To Watch At Least Once

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As one of the most prolific authors in history, crime writer Agatha Christie left behind a deep reservoir of material for book-to-screen adaptations before her death in 1976. While many of her tales have been adapted into film, several of her works have also made their way onto television screens, and those are what we'll focus on today.

Whether you prefer the older, classic adaptations, or you'd rather spend a few days immersing yourself in modern spins of the late author's works, there is something here for everyone. Here are five of the best TV shows based on Christie's work that every fan should watch at least once.