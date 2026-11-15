After "The Big Bang Theory" ended, Jim Parsons didn't let his foot off the gas, as just one year later, he starred in Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood." The Netflix historical drama miniseries premiered in 2020 and revolved around Hollywood hopefuls trying to rise to fame during the Golden Age. More specifically, the story took place towards the end of the 1940s, in the wake of World War II.

In "Hollywood," Parsons played Henry Willson, an influential talent agent in the 1940s and 1950s. Willson most notably represented Rock Hudson (played by Jake Picking in the series). Parsons' role in "Hollywood" was a significant departure from lovable misfit Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," since Wilson was considered the TV show's villain.