Jim Parsons' First Post-Big Bang Theory Role Was In A Bold Ryan Murphy Series
After "The Big Bang Theory" ended, Jim Parsons didn't let his foot off the gas, as just one year later, he starred in Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood." The Netflix historical drama miniseries premiered in 2020 and revolved around Hollywood hopefuls trying to rise to fame during the Golden Age. More specifically, the story took place towards the end of the 1940s, in the wake of World War II.
In "Hollywood," Parsons played Henry Willson, an influential talent agent in the 1940s and 1950s. Willson most notably represented Rock Hudson (played by Jake Picking in the series). Parsons' role in "Hollywood" was a significant departure from lovable misfit Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," since Wilson was considered the TV show's villain.
Jim Parsons' complex Hollywood character was more than just the show's villain
Henry Wilson was a closeted gay man who held a lot of power in Hollywood. The fictionalized version of Wilson Jim Parsons played in Netflix's "Hollywood" oftentimes abused that power to get what he wanted by taking advantage of other closeted gay men who were looking to make it big. Despite some of Wilson's nefarious acts depicted in Ryan Murphy's TV show, though, the character was nuanced and couldn't be pigeonholed into simply being the miniseries' lone antagonist. The story wasn't black and white.
While discussing his "Hollywood" character with GQ, Parsons revealed that he "got a kick out of trying to humanize some of the more awful, ridiculous things about him." The actor recognized that Henry Wilson was not only human, but "both a member of the oppressed team" and "a member of the oppressing team."