Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Anson Mount Played The Villain To Lex Luthor's 'Hero' On Smallville
Plenty of superheroes are household names, but Superman's arch nemesis Lex Luthor is one of the few supervillains who can claim that status. From 1966's "The New Adventures of Superman" animated series to the CW's "Superman & Lois," Lex has become an iconic villain. But "Smallville," one of TV's most successful superhero shows, takes a different approach to the character, exploring the man before evil megalomania. The "Superman" prequel show even includes instances that showcase Lex (Michael Rosenbaum) in a heroic light — like when he was the good guy to Anson Mount's abusive ex-boyfriend character.
The "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star appeared in "Smallville" Season 2, Episode 19: "Precipice." Mount played Paul Hayden, an ex-boyfriend of Lex's then-girlfriend Dr. Helen Bryce (Emmanuelle Vaugier). Paul tries to manipulate Helen into getting back together, but she's not interested. Paul then turns to violence and beats her up. Lex ultimately saves the day, and even though he has a chance to kill Paul, he chooses not to.
Mount has history with Smallville and Michael Rosenbaum
Anson Mount's appearance on "Smallville" was limited to one episode, but he almost played a major role on the show. Michael Rosenbaum and Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent, host a "Smallville" rewatch podcast called "Talk Ville." When Mount was on the podcast, he revealed that he got "pretty close" to playing Lex. He recalled testing for the role and getting an offer, but he didn't remember why he turned it down. Interestingly enough, Mount already knew Rosenbaum, who went on to play Lex for more than 150 episodes, from their time on the movie "Poolhall Junkies."
At his former co-star's insistence, Mount also, with some embarrassment, revisited the time he told Rosenbaum about being offered the "Smallville" part. The reveal happened after Rosenbaum had informed Mount that he was playing Lex.
"I said, 'Oh my God, they offered that to me!'" Mount reminisced on "Talk Ville." "It just came out. I wasn't thinking. That is the stupidest, most insensitive thing I have ever said."
Although Mount didn't end up portraying Lex in "Smallville," the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star has played another one of DC's wealthiest characters. He voiced Batman in the animated film "Batman: Knightfall – Part 1," and he reprises the role in the movie's second part scheduled for release later this year.