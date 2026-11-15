Anson Mount's appearance on "Smallville" was limited to one episode, but he almost played a major role on the show. Michael Rosenbaum and Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent, host a "Smallville" rewatch podcast called "Talk Ville." When Mount was on the podcast, he revealed that he got "pretty close" to playing Lex. He recalled testing for the role and getting an offer, but he didn't remember why he turned it down. Interestingly enough, Mount already knew Rosenbaum, who went on to play Lex for more than 150 episodes, from their time on the movie "Poolhall Junkies."

At his former co-star's insistence, Mount also, with some embarrassment, revisited the time he told Rosenbaum about being offered the "Smallville" part. The reveal happened after Rosenbaum had informed Mount that he was playing Lex.

"I said, 'Oh my God, they offered that to me!'" Mount reminisced on "Talk Ville." "It just came out. I wasn't thinking. That is the stupidest, most insensitive thing I have ever said."

Although Mount didn't end up portraying Lex in "Smallville," the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star has played another one of DC's wealthiest characters. He voiced Batman in the animated film "Batman: Knightfall – Part 1," and he reprises the role in the movie's second part scheduled for release later this year.