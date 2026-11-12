The Rings Of Power Season 3 Explores The Origin Of One Of Middle-Earth's Scariest Creatures

Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4.

Episode 4 of "The Rings of Power" Season 3 opens with a chilling scene. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) talks to one of his new Nazgnagôl servants and an Orc assistant about a flying creature they're trying to tame. That creature is referred to as a "fell beast" in Tolkien's writings, and its kind show up often in the "Lord of the Rings" story in the Third Age, thousands of years after Prime Video's Second Age show.

It's fun to see showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay work the fell beasts into the "Rings of Power" story, and even provide some backstory for the creatures. In the episode, Sauron explains how the fell beasts were once Eagles until his own master, the Dark Lord Morgoth, perverted them — or as Sauron puts it, "blessed them with his touch and taught them to crave his lash." The villain (who has had an increasingly dark role in the prequel series) goes on to say the show's version of these disturbing creatures feeds on living flesh — in this case, including his Orc assistant.

How much of this is accurate to Tolkien's own descriptions? The creatures themselves are pretty spot on, as far as looks go. In the "Return of the King" book, Tolkien gives us a detailed depiction, writing, "It was a winged creature: if bird, then greater than all other birds, and it was naked, and neither quill nor feather did it bear, and its vast pinions were as webs of hide between horned fingers; and it stank." So far so good. But the origin of the fell beasts is where things get confusing.