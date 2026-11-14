Quote Of The Day By Jamie Lee Curtis: 'I Didn't Know When I Got Sober That I Was Going To Meet Others Who...'
Like mother, like daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis is a scream queen. The actor made her on-screen debut as final girl Laurie Strode in "Halloween" back in 1978, following in her mother's footsteps to become a horror icon. Janet Leigh left a mark in the genre as Marion Crane in "Psycho," delivering an epic scream before getting stabbed in the shower by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Although Curtis had her start in what became a successful franchise, she's never boxed herself in.
The actor has starred in many memorable films, including "Perfect," "My Girl," "Freaky Friday," and "Knives Out." Yet, her most impressive accomplishment was her Oscar win in 2023 for her supporting role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." At the time, Curtis was 64 and had worked in the industry for nearly 45 years. This milestone changed her career for the better, with the actor even going on to co-star in the FX hit series "The Bear," winning an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.
Curtis remains booked and busy, wrapping another season of Prime Video's crime procedural "Scarpetta," and preparing to star as Jessica Fletcher in a reboot movie of "Murder She Wrote." Yet, aside from her acting endeavors, she has also become a passionate advocate for recovery from addiction. The quote of the day shows how Curtis found her way to sobriety and helped others overcome similar struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.
Quote of the Day by Jamie Lee Curtis
"I didn't know when I got sober that I was going to meet others who faced the same demons, who were in the same prison and who found the same salvation."
The quote above comes from an interview that Jamie Lee Curtis did with AARP in 2025. From booking one role after the other to also putting on the producer's hat for multiple projects, Curtis is glad she can make opportunities for herself and others in the industry.
Curtis also opened up about the freedom sobriety has granted her. Ever since she embarked on her path to recovery, she's met other people who also had their own struggles with addiction and found a way to overcome them. "They are the ones who understand," she added.
Deeper meaning of Jamie Lee Curtis' quote — solidarity through sobriety
The deeper meaning behind Jamie Lee Curtis' quote is the importance of realizing that you don't have to be lonely to become or stay sober. There are plenty of other people searching for community while battling their own vices, and together you can find the strength to carry on.
Curtis became an opioid addict following an eye surgery she had in 1989 and believed that she could hide her struggle from everyone in her midst. When some people in her inner circle began to notice what was happening, Curtis knew she needed help. What prompted her to sign up for her first recovery meeting was reading an article by Tom Chiarella for Esquire where he discussed his own experience with addiction to painkillers.
The actor later realized that the relief that a drink or drug could provide was momentary. "Whatever it was which relieved you of the feelings before, will remind you that they're still there," she said in the AARP interview. The "Halloween" star has been sober for nearly 30 years and is an inspiration for those looking to abstain from addiction.
More quotes from Jamie Lee Curtis
- "To call yourself an alcoholic or a drug addict is a badge of honor, because this secret, this shameful secret, is the reason why it is such a pervasive illness in our industry, in every industry, in every socio-economic strata, in every country in the world. It is the secret shame that keeps people locked up in their disease." — from her 2019 interview with Variety
- "The beautiful part of sobriety and recovery for me is the looking in the mirror and realizing you are looking at the problem. You are the problem. You're also the solution." — from her 2024 guest appearance on the REAL ONES with Bernthal podcast
- "We are all struggling, but I think there are beautiful people out there. I think you can find kindness everywhere you go...You just have to turn down the noise and start listening more to your heart, and you will be naturally drawn to people who do the same thing." — from her 2026 SXSW red carpet with USA Today