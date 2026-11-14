Quote Of The Day By Jamie Lee Curtis: 'I Didn't Know When I Got Sober That I Was Going To Meet Others Who...'

Like mother, like daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis is a scream queen. The actor made her on-screen debut as final girl Laurie Strode in "Halloween" back in 1978, following in her mother's footsteps to become a horror icon. Janet Leigh left a mark in the genre as Marion Crane in "Psycho," delivering an epic scream before getting stabbed in the shower by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Although Curtis had her start in what became a successful franchise, she's never boxed herself in.

The actor has starred in many memorable films, including "Perfect," "My Girl," "Freaky Friday," and "Knives Out." Yet, her most impressive accomplishment was her Oscar win in 2023 for her supporting role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." At the time, Curtis was 64 and had worked in the industry for nearly 45 years. This milestone changed her career for the better, with the actor even going on to co-star in the FX hit series "The Bear," winning an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.

Curtis remains booked and busy, wrapping another season of Prime Video's crime procedural "Scarpetta," and preparing to star as Jessica Fletcher in a reboot movie of "Murder She Wrote." Yet, aside from her acting endeavors, she has also become a passionate advocate for recovery from addiction. The quote of the day shows how Curtis found her way to sobriety and helped others overcome similar struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.