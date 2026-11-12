VisionQuest's Ultron Post-Credits Scene Explained By Showrunner

Marvel's greatest villain, Ultron, survives another day in the universe after making it to the end of "VisionQuest." The Marvel series, which ends the "WandaVision" trilogy, brought back the infamous character from "Avengers: Age of Ultron," retconning his apparent death in that film. By the end of the "VisionQuest" finale, Ultron has a new form as a horde of nanobots but is free to live and roam the Earth. But the first "VisionQuest" post-credit scene teases that he may have another mission before he can truly enjoy living.

That mission involves Jocasta, another synthezoid, created by Marvel's secret father of AI, Virgil Horton, to replace his lover, Dr. Josephine Carrington. Ultron and Jocasta fall in love with each other, but Virgil kills Jocasta in the series finale to stop the synthezoids from escaping. Though they didn't know each other for long, Ultron clearly cared about her since he almost wiped out London in a grieving rage after her death. The post-credit scene is a little ominous, showing Ultron in human form looking out the window in Virgil's mansion while tapping a USB labeled "Jocasta." It's likely a backup of Jocasta, but does Ultron plan to rebuild her, or does he have a more nefarious plan?

However, showrunner Terry Matalas told Entertainment Weekly that the post-credit scene won't directly lead into a new project. "For me, it was just a promise of some kind that Ultron's not done," he said. "Whatever he's going to do, for good or for bad, he promised Vision he doesn't wanna do it alone. And he has this backup. So what is he gonna do? Then he completes it by spiking the lens and looking right at us. It's kind of on us to decide."