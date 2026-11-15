The '80s Fantasy Drama Series That Made Ron Perlman A Star Also Nearly Ruined His Career
"Beauty and the Beast" made a star out of Ron Perlman, but the actor struggled to find gigs for three years after the series, which ran from 1987 to 1990. Speaking to Cigar Aficionado (yes, Perlman is a big tobacco enthusiast), he recalled the dry spell that followed the hit fantasy show: "My phone didn't ring for three years. ... I was directionless, in the most classic form of midlife crisis."
In a 2011 interview with ComingSoon, Perlman explained how his initial roles being makeup-heavy led to uncertainty about the kind of roles he could be cast in: "It took a while for people to figure out what kind of roles to let me play. ... The first movie I was in was 'Quest for Fire.' The second was 'In the Name of the Rose.' ... I was very much covered up by special effects makeup. Then came 'Beauty and the Beast' and there was no indication of 'who is Ron Perlman and what does he do? What does he give off?'"
Created by Ron Koslow and produced by George R.R. Martin, "Beauty and the Beast" takes a modern approach to the famous romantic story. After New York attorney Catherine Chandler (Linda Hamilton) is assaulted in the streets, half-lion, half-man Vincent (Perlman) rescues her and takes her to a hidden underground utopia. As he nurses her back to health, the two develop a deep relationship.
Guillermo del Toro revived Ron Perlman's career
Although initially being typecast as Vincent led to his career stumbling for a few years, Ron Perlman has nothing but affection for the character. He told one interviewer, "Vincent was the most unique character that ever was on television" (via TikTok). The character won him a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a drama series in 1989, and he was nominated for two Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 1988 and 1989.
Perlman credits his career success to two particular directors. "There are two guys who are responsible for my career: Jean-Jacques Annaud and Guillermo [del Toro]," Perlman told Cigar Aficionado. "They both showed up at the lowest times, when I began to consider that I had reached the end of my run but didn't know where I was going."
In 1992, he first collaborated with del Toro on "Cronos," before starring in "Blade II," "Hellboy," and "Pacific Rim" years later. In 2001, he starred in Annaud's "Enemy at the Gates," although he had already worked with Annaud prior to "Beauty and the Beast" on "The Name of the Rose" and "Quest for Fire." His relationship with del Toro in particular helped him regain prominence, as he revealed in an interview with A.V. Club: "I actually have no doubt in my mind that him winning me the role of Hellboy has completely transformed the shape and trajectory of my life and career."