"Beauty and the Beast" made a star out of Ron Perlman, but the actor struggled to find gigs for three years after the series, which ran from 1987 to 1990. Speaking to Cigar Aficionado (yes, Perlman is a big tobacco enthusiast), he recalled the dry spell that followed the hit fantasy show: "My phone didn't ring for three years. ... I was directionless, in the most classic form of midlife crisis."

In a 2011 interview with ComingSoon, Perlman explained how his initial roles being makeup-heavy led to uncertainty about the kind of roles he could be cast in: "It took a while for people to figure out what kind of roles to let me play. ... The first movie I was in was 'Quest for Fire.' The second was 'In the Name of the Rose.' ... I was very much covered up by special effects makeup. Then came 'Beauty and the Beast' and there was no indication of 'who is Ron Perlman and what does he do? What does he give off?'"

Created by Ron Koslow and produced by George R.R. Martin, "Beauty and the Beast" takes a modern approach to the famous romantic story. After New York attorney Catherine Chandler (Linda Hamilton) is assaulted in the streets, half-lion, half-man Vincent (Perlman) rescues her and takes her to a hidden underground utopia. As he nurses her back to health, the two develop a deep relationship.