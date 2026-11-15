While every streaming platform offers vast libraries of Christmas content each holiday season, one seasonal tradition is missing: the Christmas special. Though they still exist on streamers, we mean old-fashioned Christmas specials that aired on broadcast television and delighted audiences. From classic variety shows to beloved animated shorts, these programs made the Christmas season special.

Thankfully, not all of these specials have been lost to time. We all have access to a little website called YouTube, which contains a massive archive of forgotten TV content. We've trawled YouTube for the best Christmas specials to watch this holiday season. You may have seen some of these and forgotten about them, while others may be new discoveries. Either way, these old-school Christmas specials ought to bring a little holiday magic to your festivities.