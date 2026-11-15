It wouldn't be out of line to argue "The Traitors" is potentially the defining reality TV franchise of the 2020s. The Peacock version — launched for American audiences in 2023 — revitalized the social deduction and deception format, riding a wave of such shows that seemingly began in the 2020s (not incidentally, this period directly followed the unprecedented popularity of the social deduction video game "Among Us" during COVID).

However we got here, "The Traitors" has undeniably won the grand prize in its field. That doesn't mean those programs it outlasted aren't worth watching. Indeed, there are several shows that try to emulate "The Mole" in different, interesting ways that will intrigue fans of "The Traitors." Those same fans will also surely be captivated by the series big and small that preceded and perhaps even inspired this era of programming — and at least one new show that already cites "The Traitors" as a core inspiration.

It's genuinely eerie how much these shows have in common. Celebrity casts, duplicitous personalities, murderous and theatrical aesthetics, and — in several cases — a posh European host with enough charisma to rival Alan Cumming.