"The Twilight Zone" premiered in 1959 with "Where Is Everybody?," but this wasn't the first episode creator Rod Serling wrote for the series. Serling penned a pilot that was taken for granted by CBS executives.

Serling's script was called "The Time Element," and it centered on a man from the present day who goes back in time and tries to warn people of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The eventual "Twilight Zone" creator sent the script to CBS in 1957, only for them to let it sit in the archives for nearly a year. When the network did finally decide to make use of it, they used the script not as a pilot for "The Twilight Zone," but as an episode of a separate anthology series at the time, "Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse."

This anthology show, produced by Desi Arnaz of "I Love Lucy" fame, aired self-contained hour-long dramas for each episode. As detailed in the behind-the-scenes book "The Twilight Zone Companion," CBS edited Serling's script to fit the tone of the show, and aired the episode in November 1958. "The Time Element" was supposed to kick off "The Twilight Zone," but instead was tossed into the middle of some other series' lineup.