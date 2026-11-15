Everyone knows that "The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most successful sitcoms ever, but even fans of the Chuck Lorre juggernaut may not be aware that it came about when ideas for two different shows were mashed together. Lorre told Collider that he and co-creator Bill Prady were developing two very different ideas at the same time when they decided to combine them.

"One was about a woman who's pretty much getting her life started at the beginning of adulthood, and Bill was talking about the '80s and the genius computer programmers," Lorre explained. "They were such remarkable characters that it kind of took over and then we said 'What happens if we put the two ideas together?'"

Things really fell into place when Lorre and Prady decided to make the core group quantum physicists instead of computer programmers. According to Lorre, the switch meant they could show how the guys were brilliant and gifted without leaning into "geek" and "nerd" stereotypes. "They're not entrepreneurs. They're scientists. That freed us up from a lot of clichés," he said.