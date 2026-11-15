In the early '80s, MTV was a totally fresh concept and needed just the right on-air talent to pull it off. When it first filled the cable TV airwaves on August 1, 1981, the five original MTV VJs (video jockeys) — Nina Blackwood, Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, J.J. Jackson, and Martha Quinn — introduced the killer sights and sounds the public were about to jam out to. Providing music news and trivia between videos, much like DJs of the radio, they became the people who ushered the public into this new MTV era with style and a fair bit of sass.

With their music know-how, interview skills, and unique personalities, these VJs paved the way for the many MTV jockeys that came after them, including La La Anthony and current host of "The Voice," Carson Daly. In the words of Martha Quinn herself in an interview with Television Academy, the original VJs were "the coolest people [she'd] ever met." Here we're ranking MTV's original VJs based on vibes, music pro knowledge, and cultural staying power.