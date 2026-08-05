Carson Daly Says He's 'Not The Right Host' For The Voice's Celebrity Edition, Calls Keke Palmer A 'Perfect' Replacement
NBC's announcement this week about a new celebrity edition of "The Voice" got fans talking — largely about why Keke Palmer is replacing Carson Daly as host for the first time in the show's 30-season run.
In response to concerned comments he saw from fans, Daly took to Instagram to clear a few things up, including why he's (only temporarily!) stepping away from hosting "The Voice," and why Palmer is a "perfect fit" to handle "The Voice: Celebrity."
Praising the spin-off as a "fun, new idea that features some big differences" with "lots of new twists and turns," Daly then admits: "I am not the right host for it. We have a new amazing host! The triple threat queen [Keke Palmer] who is perfect for it! I'm so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We're all big fans and welcome her to the family."
Daly's statement then pivots to directly addressing his "Voice" future. "Many today have asked if I'm leaving the show," he writes. "Nope. We're gonna try out these two formats this fall/spring and see how it goes! Hopefully this post clears up any confusion."
The host assures fans that he is "still hosting the show currently," reminding them that he has "hosted and produced every single second of the show" since it premiered in April 2011. He even adds that he'll be producing the celebrity edition "and helping it launch from behind the scenes."
Those craving their Daly fix will be happy to know that he'll be back to his regular hosting duties for Season 30, premiering September 21 (8/7c) on NBC. He'll be joined by returning coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, as well as new additions Queen Latifah and Riley Green.
What is The Voice: Celebrity?
Set to premiere sometime in Spring 2027, "The Voice: Celebrity" switches up the show's usual format by inviting celebrities — including actors, recording artists, athletes, influencers, comics, and reality TV stars — to compete for their shot at becoming the spin-off's first-ever winner.
Along with Keke Palmer serving as host, the coaches for "The Voice: Celebrity" include first-timer Joe Jonas, who previously coached "The Voice: Australia"; Queen Latifah, who will make her "Voice" coaching debut in Season 30 this fall; and country singer/"Marshals" actor Riley Green, who will also debut alongside Latifah.
"The Voice: Celebrity" will also feature several new segments: Voice Boot Camp will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrities as they prepare for their Blind Auditions, the VIP Room will show the celebrity contestants watching each others' auditions, and the Workroom will reveal how the famous names brace themselves for the Battles.
Are you excited for "The Voice: Celebrity"? And how are you feeling about Jonas, Latifah, and Green as coaches, as well as Palmer replacing Daly as host? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.