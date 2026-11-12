The Rings Of Power's Letters Between The Elves And Men Look Different In J.R.R. Tolkien's Lore

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4. Proceed accordingly.

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) reconnects with his king, Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), to figure out how the Elves can get reinforcements in the fight against Sauron. Elrond suggests calling for aid from the powerful human island kingdom of Númenor, to which the Elven elder statesman Círdan (Ben Daniels) replies: "We already have." He shows Elrond a letter the Númenórean king Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) sent in reply, which contains the terse response: "I regret that Númenor must tend to its own affairs."

In J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, letters are also exchanged between High King Gil-galad and the kings of Númenor, albeit under very different circumstances.

In "The Rings of Power," the interaction is with the proud Pharazôn, and Elrond interprets the rejection as the newly minted king of Númenor practically begging to join the war. The half-Elven commander concludes that Gil-galad should sail directly to Númenor to meet with Pharazôn in person. While the end of that story remains to be seen in the coming weeks as Season 3 rolls out, the other version has already been told in full in Tolkien's legendarium — and it goes a little differently.