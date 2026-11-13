Law & Order: SVU's Benson And Stabler Revisit An Old Case, Older Wounds In 600th Episode — Read Recap

Don't let that "love you" from last season fool you: Capt. Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) are in rougher shape than we've seen in quite some time as the landmark 600th episode of "Law & Order: SVU" gets underway, and revisiting an old case from early in their partnership certainly doesn't help smooth things over.

Even if you're not into the "EO" of it all, the hour is a meaty one: The partners (and Liv's squad) reinvestigate the murder of a young nun and wind up uncovering a deeper, darker story of misplaced guilt and ruined lives. And there are a couple of excellent guest spots in the offing, as well.

Read on for the highlights of "Obedience."

Gwen (J. Smith-Cameron) corners Olivia outside of work and asks for her thoughts on an old case. As the pair walk the Highline, Gwen explains that she's been getting letters for years about a man who was incarcerated in 1998, but he maintains he's not guilty. Now that she's finally taken a look at the claim, she has questions. Liv agrees to help if she can, and that's when Gwen drops her bomb: It's the murder of Claire Sobel, a nun; at the mention of the name, Benson's face hardens. "Are you kidding me right now?" she asks, immediately defensive.

The facts, as they stand, are these: Claire was a holy sister who was stabbed to death at her convent in Harlem. The case was one of Liv's first with the Special Victims Unit. ("I was VERY new," she says.) The man found guilty is being held at Attica. Gwen asks Benson to go through the case with her "one last time," mentioning in passing that "your old partner, he hasn't returned my calls."