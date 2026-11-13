Law & Order: SVU Boss On The State Of Benson And Stabler's Relationship After The Emotionally Charged 600th Episode

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the 600th episode of "Law & Order: SVU," which aired Thursday. Please proceed accordingly.

Big "Law & Order: SVU" milestone, even bigger emotions stirred up between two former partners.

Thursday's episode of the NBC procedural found Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) returning to the precinct to work with his longtime colleague Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on a case they got wrong the first time around, nearly 30 years before.

As the pair reinvestigated the murder of a young nun, they inadvertently opened the Pandora's Box that started to fill the moment they were paired up back in the day. Translation: They had some really tough conversations about who they are now (and who they were then), a process showrunner Michele Fazekas tells TVLine was "cathartic" and indicative of the depth of the long-standing relationship between the characters.

Read on for lots more of what Fazekas had to say, including whether or not we should expect to see Stabler again in Season 28.

TVLINE | Personally, I love Stabler and Benson together. It was surprising to me that they haven't spoken since Cragen's wake. Talk to me about the decision to have them not have really any kind of interaction between then and now.

MICHELE FAZEKAS | Well, I wanted to locate Stabler emotionally — it's where he is right now. I also wanted to have something really easily accessible for people who didn't watch "Law & Order: Organized Crime." So if you never watched "Organized Crime," that's fine. All you need to know is: His brother got killed, his mother has dementia, and he's kind of messed up right now. And I really liked bookending it with "We haven't spoken in 18 months" and he's been sort of not working to "You want to go to Arizona?"

TVLINE | I will say: the biggest of red flags. Like, no one needs to be with this man right now. This man needs to sort himself out.

By the way, you've sort of exactly tagged what I feel, which is: He does need to sort himself out. He also knows what her answer is going to be to that question. He asks it, and the question in and of itself is what he wanted out there. He's not expecting her to say yes, but he wants her to know that he wants that.

And listen, I've said this before: I do think they love each other, and I think their love transcends a sexual relationship. That they deeply care about each other. And he's not ready. That's what I also wanted to show in this episode, because as much as I wanted to do a classic Benson-Stabler episode, our lead is Capt. Benson. And her story here is, she has really evolved from what she was 28, 29 years ago. And Stabler still has some work to do, and he knows that.