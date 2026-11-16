Sam Elliott has more than earned his place as one of the Western genre's all-time greats. The mustachioed actor has spent nearly six decades starring in Wild West touchstones like "Tombstone," "Conagher," "The Sacketts," and many others. He also counts some of the best Western TV shows of all time among his more than 100 credits, including "Gunsmoke" and "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," which landed him a spot in TVLine's Performer of the Week column in 2022. More recently, Elliott treated Taylor Sheridan-verse fans to a masterclass-level performance in "Landman," alongside his co-star Billy Bob Thornton.

Of course, Elliott's extensive career isn't confined to cowboys. He's also appeared in films like "The Big Lebowski," "Road House," and "A Star Is Born," as well as TV series like "Parks and Recreation" and "Grace and Frankie."

Elliott has been nominated for an Oscar, two Emmys, and two Golden Globes for his efforts. The actor brings gravitas, specific genre appeal, and widespread mastery of his craft to every part he plays. That's why he's today's quote of the day.