Quote Of The Day By Sam Elliott: 'On Some Level, It's Very Difficult. On Another, It's A Gift That I'm Alive, Because My...'
Sam Elliott has more than earned his place as one of the Western genre's all-time greats. The mustachioed actor has spent nearly six decades starring in Wild West touchstones like "Tombstone," "Conagher," "The Sacketts," and many others. He also counts some of the best Western TV shows of all time among his more than 100 credits, including "Gunsmoke" and "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," which landed him a spot in TVLine's Performer of the Week column in 2022. More recently, Elliott treated Taylor Sheridan-verse fans to a masterclass-level performance in "Landman," alongside his co-star Billy Bob Thornton.
Of course, Elliott's extensive career isn't confined to cowboys. He's also appeared in films like "The Big Lebowski," "Road House," and "A Star Is Born," as well as TV series like "Parks and Recreation" and "Grace and Frankie."
Elliott has been nominated for an Oscar, two Emmys, and two Golden Globes for his efforts. The actor brings gravitas, specific genre appeal, and widespread mastery of his craft to every part he plays. That's why he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Sam Elliott
"On some level, it's very difficult. On another, it's a gift that I'm alive, because my dad died at age 54."
The above quote comes from Sam Elliott's 2026 interview with the Television Academy, in which he discussed the triumphs and struggles of aging as a working actor.
Elliott turned 82 this past August, but his career isn't showing any signs of slowing down. He's currently filming Season 3 of "Landman," a show that has afforded him the relatively rare opportunity to portray a true portrait of aging onscreen. "I don't think anybody likes growing old," he reflected in the interview. Still, due to Elliott's experience losing his father to a heart attack when the actor was just 18, he feels prepared to face the process. "I've got other things I'm confronting that make life more difficult," he said.
Deeper meaning of Sam Elliott's quote — aging isn't all bad
Sam Elliott has received plenty of accolades for his portrayal of aging former oilman T.L. in "Landman," including a second nod in TVLine's Performer of the Week column for an affecting scene in which his character found he could not exit a pool without assistance from his son, Tommy (Thornton). "I've had middle-aged guys, older guys and women tell me, 'God, you just reduced me to tears last night,'" he recalled in the Television Academy interview. "Bless all of them who have made positive comments and enjoyed it. It's really touched a lot of people."
While aging can be scary, it's also something to be cherished — and something many people will go through, if they're lucky. Honest, intimate portrayals like Elliott's help dispel some of the stigma around growing old. While T.L. often laments his worn-down body, he remains a powerful presence in his family.
Elliott didn't get to experience that with his own father. "He went to the grave thinking I was nuts for wanting to be an actor, and didn't see the other side of it, any of my success," he said in a 2003 interview with Deseret News. "I see friends of my dad's, the few who are still alive, and they tell me how proud he would've been of me. And it just kills me."
More quotes from Sam Elliott
- "I got pigeonholed in the Western role. There's no doubt about that. I used to bristle at that on some level, like I was sold short as a one-note actor. Like I could only do the cowboy thing and that's it. But then I got out of that. ... Nowadays I'm more thankful that I had it. Probably the truth of it is that if the Western thing hadn't have happened, I wouldn't have much of a career." — from a 2017 interview with Collider
- "I've always basically made my own decisions. And I think I've done reasonably well. I have people that I get feedback from, get opinions from, keep me on the track, so to speak. But to me, it's all about what's on the page. It's not about working for money. It's just something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid." — from a 2017 interview with The Guardian
- "I think I grew up thinking about my voice as kind of funny because it had this Southwest dialect to it. ... I knew that through this years, particularly as I grew older, that I developed this different sound. So I guess I knew at some point before I got into the business that my voice was going to be part of it." — from a 2019 interview with CNN
- "I've always thought there were three classic struggles in Westerns. It's man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. There's a lot of people who can feel or understand that." — from a 2023 interview with the Associated Press
- "I don't have email. Twitter, Facebook — everywhere you look, people are looking at their hands. In restaurants, it's like you're sitting in a patch of jack-o'-lanterns because everyone's face is lit up by their phone. Nobody's relating to each other." — from a 2015 interview with AARP