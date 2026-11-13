Why The Doctor Who Episode The God Complex Was Removed From Streaming

Season 6 of the 2005 "Doctor Who" revival is now missing an important episode. "The God Complex," a spooky hotel story that ranked among TVLine's best modern "Who" episodes, has been removed from the BBC streaming service iPlayer.

The BBC's decision comes down to one specific actor involved in the episode. David Walliams, who plays the alien character Gibbis, is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and girls as young as 15. The BBC has responded to this news by scrubbing many of his projects from its streaming services.

"These are serious allegations," a BBC spokesperson said in a statement (via Radio Times). "The BBC is looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms. We are in the process of removing some programmes, including 'Little Britain,' whilst this review is underway."