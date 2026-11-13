NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Is The New Bachelor

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Hartman played college football at Wake Forest and Notre Dame before joining the NFL's Washington Commanders.

During his college career, he set multiple ACC records, including most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. He also appeared in the Netflix documentary series "QB1: Beyond the Lights," which followed high school quarterbacks as they pursued their football dreams.

Hartman is far from the first football player to be hand-selected to lead ABC's dating franchise. Previous Bachelors with football backgrounds include now-host Jesse Palmer (Season 5), Colton Underwood (Season 23), Matt James (Season 25), Clayton Echard (Season 26), and Zach Shallcross (Season 27). Palmer, who spent four seasons with the New York Giants and also had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers, was the only one of those five to play in an NFL regular-season game. Underwood spent time on NFL practice squads, James attended an NFL rookie minicamp, Echard participated in an NFL training camp, and Shallcross played college football. James also shares a connection with Hartman as a fellow Wake Forest alum.

Will you be tuning in to see if Hartman finds love?