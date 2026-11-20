One disadvantage the "Harry Potter" movie series had was that, when production began, the books weren't finished yet. J.K. Rowling didn't publish the final book until 2007, as the fifth movie released in theaters. The fact that Rowling finished the books before the movies caught up was a relief — it avoided that awkward "Game of Thrones" situation — but the movies were still limited in how much they could plan ahead.

The upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show, premiering on HBO on Christmas Day, has the advantage of knowing exactly how the books play out from day one. That means they can avoid some of the awkward late-series moments. There are plot devices (like the Horcruxes established in "Half-Blood Prince") that feel like Rowling only thought of them at the last minute; when the sixth book reveals that Tom Riddle's diary from the second book was a Horcrux all along, it feels like an awkward retcon.

Similarly, there are a lot of characters who are at Hogwarts with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) the whole time but are only mentioned in the later books. The TV show has the unprecedented chance to establish those characters a little earlier, making their sudden plot relevance in later seasons feel less out of the blue. The most obvious example is our first entry on the list...