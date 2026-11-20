5 Harry Potter Characters The HBO TV Series Could Introduce Earlier Than The Movies
One disadvantage the "Harry Potter" movie series had was that, when production began, the books weren't finished yet. J.K. Rowling didn't publish the final book until 2007, as the fifth movie released in theaters. The fact that Rowling finished the books before the movies caught up was a relief — it avoided that awkward "Game of Thrones" situation — but the movies were still limited in how much they could plan ahead.
The upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show, premiering on HBO on Christmas Day, has the advantage of knowing exactly how the books play out from day one. That means they can avoid some of the awkward late-series moments. There are plot devices (like the Horcruxes established in "Half-Blood Prince") that feel like Rowling only thought of them at the last minute; when the sixth book reveals that Tom Riddle's diary from the second book was a Horcrux all along, it feels like an awkward retcon.
Similarly, there are a lot of characters who are at Hogwarts with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) the whole time but are only mentioned in the later books. The TV show has the unprecedented chance to establish those characters a little earlier, making their sudden plot relevance in later seasons feel less out of the blue. The most obvious example is our first entry on the list...
Luna Lovegood
Fan-favorite Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) is a student one year below Harry, which means she is roaming the halls of Hogwarts as early as "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Despite that, she is only introduced at the start of the fifth book, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."
The total absence of Luna in the first four books makes some sense; Harry is a very busy person in books two through four, after all, and he doesn't have time to memorize the names of kids who are neither in his house nor grade. Still, it feels odd that someone as unique as Luna was never mentioned before "Order of the Phoenix." With her eccentric beliefs and quirky disposition, Harry should've at least heard of her. The book scene where Ginny (Bonnie Wright) has to explain who Luna is rings false as a result; in the movie, it's Hermione (Emma Watson) who introduces Luna.
The TV show doesn't need to give Luna a major storyline in the early seasons, but it could at least show her in the background here or there. They could establish her as a mysterious character, with Season 5 being the payoff to all the intrigue around her. It would make for a much smoother experience than her awkward introduction in books and movies.
Cho Chang
Cho Chang (Katie Leung) is a year older than Harry, and only catches Harry's attention in the third book, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." Cho's late introduction is the most understandable on this list; her main role is as Harry's first crush, and it makes sense she wouldn't really register to Harry until he hits his teenage years.
Cho's introduction in the movies is a little more awkward: She's not mentioned at all in the third movie, so the fourth has to do the extra work of establishing her as someone Harry's been crushing on for a while. A TV show could dedicate more time to the many Quidditch matches that were never shown in the movies; this would provide a natural opportunity to introduce Cho (a Quidditch player for Ravenclaw) in Season 3, making her sudden importance in Season 4 feel organic.
They could even introduce Cho a season or two earlier than that. Like Luna, she wouldn't have to do anything special, but even just showing her in the background here or there would go a long way in making a smoother viewing experience.
Cedric Diggory
Much like Cho Chang, Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) is a character who has been at Hogwarts the entire time Harry's been there, but he was only introduced three books in. Also like Cho, the lack of early mentions of Diggory make sense given how far away he is from Harry in age and house.
Still, one can't help but feel like Cedric's death would have had more impact if he'd been a proper character prior to "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." The books and films have Cedric pop up out of nowhere, become really important for a little bit, and then die. It's sad, but it could have been a lot sadder.
The show has a chance to establish Cedric as a cool, nice guy long before it becomes relevant to the plot. If they introduce Cedric earlier, the emotional stakes of Season 4 could be raised so much higher than they were in the fourth film.
Charity Burbage
If you don't remember who Charity Burbage (Carolyn Pickles) is, there's a good reason for that: She's only in one chapter of the book series, and only one scene of the movies. Burbage has been the professor of Muggle Studies at Hogwarts this whole time, but she is only mentioned at the start of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" when Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) has her tortured.
Burbage serves a clear narrative purpose: She's there to show how terrifying Voldemort is, and to show how committed Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) is to his double agent role. J.K. Rowling seemingly wanted a scene where Snape is forced to do nothing while Voldemort kills someone he's known for years right in front of him; the problem is that Burbage is such a non-entity throughout the first six books that it undermines the tragedy of the scene. Burbage doesn't come across as a real person, just a plot device.
This could all be solved by showing Burbage occasionally throughout the first six seasons. Just give her something to do before her horrible death, to give fans something to miss when she's gone.
Draco Malfoy
Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), the only character on this list already cast by the HBO series (Lox Pratt), is the most counterintuitive character here. After all, he already shows up in the first movie and his introduction feels organic. Readers know, however, that book Draco is actually introduced a few scenes earlier than he is in the film.
Long before movie Draco meets Harry on their first day of school, book Draco meets Harry in Diagon Alley. It's an awkward scene where Draco doesn't know who Harry is, and Harry (a newcomer to the wizarding world) doesn't understand half the things Draco's talking about.
The book scene seems designed to raise Harry's anxiety about this new mysterious school he's going to, and it creates some delightful dramatic irony on a reread. Knowing about all the future animosity between these two characters, it's fun to read this one early scene where they haven't realized they hate each other yet. It'd be a real shame if the TV show, with all its extra run-time, didn't include such a fun moment.