Before 90210, Jason Priestley Played An Angel On This Classic Disney Kids Series
In the '90s, "Beverly Hills, 90210" launched Jason Priestley to the highest heights a teen heartthrob can go. But before he was Brandon Walsh, he had another, extremely meta role on one of the most popular shows for kids in the late '80s. Priestley had the starring role on "Teen Angel," a serialized show that ran mini-installments during episodes of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" from April to May 1989.
As the titular teen angel, Priestley's character, Buzz Gunderson, is tasked with helping a shy outcast named Dennis Mullen (Adam Biesk) gain the confidence he needs to win the affection of Nancy Nichols (Renee O'Connor). If he fails to complete his mission, Buzz won't be admitted into heaven, so a lot is riding on his ability to teach Dennis how to be a cool cat.
Priestley is a Canadian native, and he said in an interview with the Toronto Film School that getting cast in "Teen Angel" helped him begin his career in the U.S. He talked about Disney's casting director at the time, Matt Casella, who cast the major stars who got their start on "The Mickey Mouse Club," saying, "He was responsible for finding Britney [Spears] and Justin [Timberlake] and Christina Aguilera — he found all of those kids. He's a casting legend here in Los Angeles, and he found me, too. He cast me as Buzz Gunderson in 'Teen Angel' ... which was this Disney 'Mickey Mouse Club' movie that they chopped up into little seven-minute episodes." Priestley also described how his most reliable friend at the time, Brad Pitt, used to pick him up from the airport after filming.
Priestley met 90210's Jennie Garth on Teen Angel Returns
Jason Priestley's "Beverly Hills, 90210" character, Brandon Walsh, and Jennie Garth's alter ego on the show, Kelly Taylor, are one of the most iconic couples in teen drama history. But they weren't strangers on set the first day, because Garth was cast in "Teen Angel Returns," which aired on "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" in October 1989.
The second installment of the series saw Buzz Gunderson helping Cindy (Robyn Lively), the daughter of a friend whose gas station is being threatened by developers. The developer's kids bully Cindy, and she takes a while to believe in Buzz, but he eventually helps her gain the confidence to stand up to her tormentors, save the gas station, and land her boyfriend, Brian (Scott Reeves). Garth played Karrie, whose role in the story is hard to verify but was likely one of Cindy's bullies.
On an episode of the "90210" rewatch podcast "90210MG," Priestley and Garth admitted that they don't have too many strong memories of meeting on the set of "Teen Angel Returns." But Garth guessed it's where they formed the foundation of their friendship. "We must have really hit it off, like, immediately," Garth said. "The thing about our relationship is it's so weird to me because we played boyfriend and girlfriend for years. ... And you and I are friends, [but] I never had the hots for you. No offense."