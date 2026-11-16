In the '90s, "Beverly Hills, 90210" launched Jason Priestley to the highest heights a teen heartthrob can go. But before he was Brandon Walsh, he had another, extremely meta role on one of the most popular shows for kids in the late '80s. Priestley had the starring role on "Teen Angel," a serialized show that ran mini-installments during episodes of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" from April to May 1989.

As the titular teen angel, Priestley's character, Buzz Gunderson, is tasked with helping a shy outcast named Dennis Mullen (Adam Biesk) gain the confidence he needs to win the affection of Nancy Nichols (Renee O'Connor). If he fails to complete his mission, Buzz won't be admitted into heaven, so a lot is riding on his ability to teach Dennis how to be a cool cat.

Priestley is a Canadian native, and he said in an interview with the Toronto Film School that getting cast in "Teen Angel" helped him begin his career in the U.S. He talked about Disney's casting director at the time, Matt Casella, who cast the major stars who got their start on "The Mickey Mouse Club," saying, "He was responsible for finding Britney [Spears] and Justin [Timberlake] and Christina Aguilera — he found all of those kids. He's a casting legend here in Los Angeles, and he found me, too. He cast me as Buzz Gunderson in 'Teen Angel' ... which was this Disney 'Mickey Mouse Club' movie that they chopped up into little seven-minute episodes." Priestley also described how his most reliable friend at the time, Brad Pitt, used to pick him up from the airport after filming.