5 Major Hollywood Stars Who Got Their Start On The Mickey Mouse Club

Before becoming the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears' dream job as a kid was to be in "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club." Spears was nine during her first audition, prompting Disney execs to encourage her to wait a few years before trying out again. She later joined the troupe of young performers for Season 6 in 1993. It was through the Disney Channel show that she honed her skills as a dancer, singer, and actress. In her memoir, "The Woman in Me," Spears reminisced about her time as a Mouseketeer. "Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between," she wrote.

The pop star also revealed in the book that she shared a dressing room with Christina Aguilera, who similarly became an established singer-songwriter. After her time at "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" came to an end, Spears returned to her home in Louisiana and took a short break from the spotlight before landing a record deal with Jive Records and working on her debut album, "...Baby One More Time."

Once the titular single became a pop hit, her rise to fame soon followed. Spears became a pop culture icon, winning several awards throughout her career, delivering memorable performances on the VMA stage, and hosting a long-running Las Vegas residency. After fans intervened on her behalf, Spears won her 13-year conservatorship battle in 2021 and is finally in full control of her music, her career, and her personal life.