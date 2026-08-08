5 Major Hollywood Stars Who Got Their Start On The Mickey Mouse Club
Disney+ has announced another reboot of "The Mickey Mouse Club," an iconic kids' show responsible for igniting the careers of many pop culture icons. The Disney program's first iteration came out in 1955, and it was revived and renamed "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" in the early '90s, with Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and more added to the lineup. The announcement about the upcoming reboot was made in mid-July 2026, with more talent joining the legacy variety show.
As a new generation of young performers showcases their skills on TV, it's hard not to reminisce about the major names who had their start on the House of Mouse. Producer and choreographer Sarah Elgart has fond memories of casting the Mouseketeers, who took the music and film industries by storm. "While Christina brought the big vocals and Britney and Justin had all the right moves, it was young Ryan who had the onscreen charisma," she told E! News in 2018. Before the reboot arrives on Disney+, here are the biggest Hollywood stars who left their mark on the variety show years prior.
Britney Spears
Before becoming the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears' dream job as a kid was to be in "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club." Spears was nine during her first audition, prompting Disney execs to encourage her to wait a few years before trying out again. She later joined the troupe of young performers for Season 6 in 1993. It was through the Disney Channel show that she honed her skills as a dancer, singer, and actress. In her memoir, "The Woman in Me," Spears reminisced about her time as a Mouseketeer. "Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between," she wrote.
The pop star also revealed in the book that she shared a dressing room with Christina Aguilera, who similarly became an established singer-songwriter. After her time at "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" came to an end, Spears returned to her home in Louisiana and took a short break from the spotlight before landing a record deal with Jive Records and working on her debut album, "...Baby One More Time."
Once the titular single became a pop hit, her rise to fame soon followed. Spears became a pop culture icon, winning several awards throughout her career, delivering memorable performances on the VMA stage, and hosting a long-running Las Vegas residency. After fans intervened on her behalf, Spears won her 13-year conservatorship battle in 2021 and is finally in full control of her music, her career, and her personal life.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is considered the Voice of a Generation, but before she could belt out songs like "Fighter" and "Beautiful," her vocal range was apparent in "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club." One of her notable performances on the show included a powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing."
At 12, Aguilera was already hitting every note and leaving the in-studio audience in awe. The pop star shared with Extra in 2019 that she felt at home on the set of the Disney Channel show. "I grew up in a sports town, sports-dominated mentality," she said, "so to go to Florida and film 'Mickey Mouse' with a bunch of amazing, talented co-stars was the first time I felt, 'Okay, I'm not alone.'"
She was on between 1993 and 1995, later kickstarting her music career. Her self-titled debut album reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, followed by a Grammy win for best new artist. Since then, she's remained active in the music scene, coached on six seasons of "The Voice," and made a memorable big-screen contribution opposite Cher in "Burlesque."
Justin Timberlake
Disney Channel's casting team struck gold with "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," paving the way for some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Another prominent artist who had their start in the House of Mouse was Justin Timberlake. Following his appearance on "Star Search," a talent competition show that was also graced with the presence of fellow Mouseketeers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Timberlake joined the cast of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" from 1993 to 1994.
In his memoir, "Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me," he shared that he felt at ease with his co-stars because they shared similar interests. "Seeing that there were kids in the world who got to be on TV, singing and dancing and doing sketches, made me wonder how they got to do that," he wrote. "I knew I could do what they were doing, and I wanted to." Over 20,000 children auditioned for the show, and Timberlake was one of the 27 who were offered the job.
Much like Britney Spears (whom he dated in the early aughts) and Christina Aguilera, he also ventured into the music scene following his Disney days. He led the high-profile boyband NSYNC from 1995 to 2002 before branching out to focus on his solo career, which spanned both music and acting. In addition to winning multiple Grammys for hits like "Cry Me a River" and "What Goes Around...Comes Around," he starred in several films, including "The Social Network," "Alpha Dog," and "Friends With Benefits." Timberlake also made a cameo on Hulu's true crime series "Candy," starring his wife, Jessica Biel.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling proved he was born to be a movie star from an early age, becoming one of the few Canadian cast members of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club." Gosling attended an open casting call in Montreal before getting selected for the show and moving to Orlando, Florida. He danced, sang, and participated in sketches on "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" from 1993 to 1995.
Despite the show setting the stage for the actor's career accomplishments, he told Steve Carell via Interview magazine that he didn't feel like he was as talented as his young co-stars. "It was kind of depressing because when I got there, they realized that I wasn't really up to snuff in comparison with what some of the other kids were able to do," he said. "... I would just come in at the beginning of the show and then come back at the end, and occasionally I'd have a sketch here or there, but I didn't end up working that much, which was disheartening." After becoming a Mouseketeer, he returned to Canada and began to pursue acting more intentionally. He landed roles on TV projects like "Goosebumps" and "Road to Avonlea," slowly making his way to Hollywood.
The actor known for his versatility has since played romantic leads in "The Notebook" and "Crazy Stupid Love" and demonstrated his action chops in films like "Drive" and "Blade Runner 2049." Gosling has won multiple accolades over the years, including a Golden Globe for "La La Land." He's received three Oscar nominations thus far, the most recent one being for playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" (channeling his Disney roots during Gosling's performance at the Oscars). Up next for him are starring roles in "Star Wars: Starfighter" and the next "Ghost Rider" film.
Keri Russell
Most of the young performers who joined "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" were in their preteens, but Keri Russell was one of the older cast members. The seasoned actor was on the variety show between the ages of 15 and 17, leaving in 1995 for what would now be a controversial reason. "Girls who looked like they were sexually active" had to leave, Russell revealed during her guest spot on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, "Dinner's on Me." According to her, she was one of the first girls to leave based on that criterion, whereas boys weren't given the same treatment.
Aside from her unexpected exit, Russell had fond memories of being on "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" and recalled sharing the screen with the aforementioned stars. "I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there," Russell recalled in an interview with W magazine. "And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there. I'm not kidding. When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me?"
Her successful career in the entertainment scene is enough proof that she was just as talented as her Disney colleagues, with her becoming the lead of the hit college drama "Felicity." She earned a Golden Globe for her performance in the series and went on to star in multiple films, including "Waitress" and "Mission: Impossible III." Russell is better known for playing opposite her partner, Matthew Rhys, in "The Americans." When the 2026 Emmy nominees were announced, she received a nod for "The Diplomat," a Netflix original that has been officially renewed for Season 4.