Though Olivia Newton-John has an extensive filmography, she rarely stayed on a TV show for long, performing mainly on music-based shows like "Top of the Pops" and "Countdown" or making brief cameos on sitcoms like "Murphy Brown." In fact, Newton-John only appeared as a series regular once in her career, on the short-lived sitcom "Sordid Lives: The Series."

A prequel to Del Shores' 2000 cult classic movie "Sordid Lives," the series premiered in 2008 on Logo, the network best known for airing the first several seasons of the Emmy-winning show "RuPaul's Drag Race." Film stars Bonnie Bedelia, Newton-John, Beth Grant, Dale Dickey, and Leslie Jordan returned, with "Golden Girls" star Rue McClanahan and Caroline Rhea as new additions. The series follows a chaotic Texas family led by matriarch Peggy Ingram (McClanahan). Peggy's son, Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram (Jordan), is locked away in a mental institution where he does drag as Tammy Wynette, while Newton-John plays a bar singer named Bitsy Mae Harling who was recently released from prison.

Though the series was relatively well-reviewed, it was canceled after just one season. According to Shores, a second season was on the way, but the producer (not Logo) neglected to pay the cast and crew residuals, leading to legal troubles and the show's eventual demise.