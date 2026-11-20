'70s Icon Olivia Newton-John's Only Regular TV Role Was On A Short-Lived Comedy Series
Though Olivia Newton-John has an extensive filmography, she rarely stayed on a TV show for long, performing mainly on music-based shows like "Top of the Pops" and "Countdown" or making brief cameos on sitcoms like "Murphy Brown." In fact, Newton-John only appeared as a series regular once in her career, on the short-lived sitcom "Sordid Lives: The Series."
A prequel to Del Shores' 2000 cult classic movie "Sordid Lives," the series premiered in 2008 on Logo, the network best known for airing the first several seasons of the Emmy-winning show "RuPaul's Drag Race." Film stars Bonnie Bedelia, Newton-John, Beth Grant, Dale Dickey, and Leslie Jordan returned, with "Golden Girls" star Rue McClanahan and Caroline Rhea as new additions. The series follows a chaotic Texas family led by matriarch Peggy Ingram (McClanahan). Peggy's son, Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram (Jordan), is locked away in a mental institution where he does drag as Tammy Wynette, while Newton-John plays a bar singer named Bitsy Mae Harling who was recently released from prison.
Though the series was relatively well-reviewed, it was canceled after just one season. According to Shores, a second season was on the way, but the producer (not Logo) neglected to pay the cast and crew residuals, leading to legal troubles and the show's eventual demise.
The Sordid Lives film and TV show were both made on shoestring budgets, but managed to become cult classics
Based on Del Shores' play of the same name, the "Sordid Lives" film was made for only $500,000. This meant that cast members like '70s icon Olivia Newton-John were paid far less than their usual going rate. According to Shores, Newton-John made just $700 for the film. The low-budget movie went on to become an unlikely success. It played at over 20 film festivals, where it won just as many awards, and in 2014, it was the longest-running film in Palm Springs history, playing for an astounding 96 weeks.
The film was also popular enough to spawn the 2008 series, though the budget for the TV show was similarly tight. In an interview with CBS News, Rue McClanahan revealed, "I made more money on one episode of 'Golden Girls' than I made on 12 of 'Sordid Lives.'" Shores noted that "the production was really challenging for all the actors," because "there was no downtime." Still, McClanahan was happy to sign on, explaining, "It was the funniest script I'd read since 'Golden Girls.'"
With it streaming for free on Tubi, now is the perfect time to revisit "Sordid Lives: The Series." The "Sordid Lives" universe also expanded once more in 2017 with "A Very Sordid Wedding," though Newton-John elected not to return.