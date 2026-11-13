Casting News: Pluribus Promotes Mr. Diabaté, Law & Order: OC Vet Visits SVU, And More

Mr. Diabaté will be back: Samba Schutte, who played the fan-favorite character during Season 1 of Apple TV's "Pluribus," has been promoted to series regular for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The casting news comes as the Emmy-winning drama, from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan, has officially begun production on its sophomore run (return date TBD).

Schutte joins a series-regular ensemble led by Rhea Seehorn (Carol), Karolina Wydra (Zosia), and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos).