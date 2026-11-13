Casting News: Pluribus Promotes Mr. Diabaté, Law & Order: OC Vet Visits SVU, And More
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Mr. Diabaté will be back: Samba Schutte, who played the fan-favorite character during Season 1 of Apple TV's "Pluribus," has been promoted to series regular for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
The casting news comes as the Emmy-winning drama, from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan, has officially begun production on its sophomore run (return date TBD).
Schutte joins a series-regular ensemble led by Rhea Seehorn (Carol), Karolina Wydra (Zosia), and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos).
In other casting news...
- Rick Gonzalez will reprise his "Law & Order: Organized Crime" role as Detective Bobby Reyes in the December 3 fall finale of NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," as revealed in a promo that first aired following Chris Meloni's return in the show's 600th episode.
- Dan Levy's "Big Mistakes" has added the following four guest stars to Season 2: Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat") as Peter Lin, Debi Mazar ("Younger") as Pam, T.R. Knight ("Grey's Anatomy") as Reverend Crosby, and Jeff Perry ("Scandal") as Walt. The Netflix comedy is expected to return in 2027.
- Damian Lewis ("Homeland") is set to star in "Day 1s," a new Paramount+ comedy about the English Premier League that counts Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry among its executive producers, per The Hollywood Reporter.
- Teyonah Parris ("WandaVision") and Danielle Brooks ("Orange Is the New Black") are set to star in Peacock's adaptation of Kennedy Ryan's bestselling novel "Before I Let Go," Deadline reports. Parris will play Yasmen Wade, "a successful mom and restaurateur who has her life flipped upside down through a series of losses that cost her nearly everything, including the love of her life." Brooks will play Yasmen's best friend Hendrix Barry, "a successful entrepreneur who pours everything into the people and causes she loves. Confident, sexy, childless by choice and with marriage as a maybe, she is the life of every party."