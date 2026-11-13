The X Factor Reboot Eyed At Fox — With A Twist (Report)

Fox is digging up some buried treasure from the early 2010s, and it sounds like "X" marks the spot. The network is reportedly developing a reboot of "The X Factor," the singing competition show that originally aired for three seasons (2011–2013), according to Deadline.

Based on a British format, Fox's "The X Factor" sought to discover fresh musical talent by separating its contestants into categories based on age, gender, and various other factors. Each of the show's four judges would mentor a specific group, making it a competition for them as well.

But this new "X Factor" may look a little different from the one you remember. According to Deadline, a number of "new twists" are being considered for the reboot, including the concept of contestants sharing a living space during the competition. "More sizzle" is the phrase reportedly being used to describe how the new "X Factor" will separate itself from its U.S. predecessor, and even the original U.K. version. TVLine has reached out to Fox for comment.

"X Factor" creator Simon Cowell served as a judge for all three seasons of the U.S. version, originally seated alongside L.A. Reid, Paula Abdul, and Nicole Scherzinger. The second season swapped Abdul and Scherzinger out for Britney Spears and Demi Lovato, the latter of whom stuck around until the end. The final season's judging panel consisted of Cowell, Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and Paulina Rubio.