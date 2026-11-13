Why Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Didn't Appear On Marvel's VisionQuest
Now that the "WandaVision" trilogy has come to an end with the finale of "VisionQuest," we finally have some closure on the story that started back in 2021. As with any good Marvel production, there was no shortage of appearances from multiple Marvel characters, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were a little disappointed that one of them wasn't Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn.
Agatha was last seen in the finale of the second installment of the series, "Agatha All Along," sacrificing her physical form to save Billy, one of Wanda and Vision's children. She did, however, immediately reappear as a ghost that promised to mentor Billy on his journey to hone his powers and find his brother. That led fans to wonder whether or not we may get at least one more Agatha appearance in "VisionQuest," but it was not to be.
In an interview with ScreenRant in November 2026, showrunner Terry Matalas said there were several reasons why Agatha didn't make a return appearance. "We can't afford Kathryn Hahn!" he joked. "First of all, the second you bring Kathryn Hahn into a scene, it's a Kathryn Hahn scene."
Matalas said that even though Joe Locke reprised his role as Billy, it simply didn't make sense to bring Hahn back as well. "[I]n that moment of the reunion, it needed to be about Billy. So you can't detract from the story you're trying to tell just because it would be neat to see Agatha, and so that's really the core of it."
Agatha's story isn't necessarily over in the MCU
Even though the "WandaVision" story is now over, leaving fans with plenty of burning questions, that doesn't mean the characters are gone forever. In that same ScreenRant interview, "VisionQuest" showrunner Terry Matalas says that could include Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha, albeit in a ghostly form that only Billy can see. "Down the line, of course, you'd want to see what's going on with Billy in his head and his imaginary friend with Agatha," he said. "It's a fun idea that we leaned into with him talking to her in that moment."
It also seems that Hahn isn't ready to give up on Agatha either. After being nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in "Agatha All Along," Hahn told Deadline in 2024 that she would be open to returning to the character at some point. "I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity," she said. "It was a very life-altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day."
Since then, Hahn has reiterated her desire to play Agatha again. Speaking to Access Hollywood in August 2026, Hahn said she's open to anything. "I mean, I want to," she said. "I have no idea but I sure would love it. All those witches." Until then, we'll have to savor what we have, including one of the best Marvel multiverse saga shows in "VisionQuest."