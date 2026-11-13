Why Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Didn't Appear On Marvel's VisionQuest

Now that the "WandaVision" trilogy has come to an end with the finale of "VisionQuest," we finally have some closure on the story that started back in 2021. As with any good Marvel production, there was no shortage of appearances from multiple Marvel characters, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were a little disappointed that one of them wasn't Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn.

Agatha was last seen in the finale of the second installment of the series, "Agatha All Along," sacrificing her physical form to save Billy, one of Wanda and Vision's children. She did, however, immediately reappear as a ghost that promised to mentor Billy on his journey to hone his powers and find his brother. That led fans to wonder whether or not we may get at least one more Agatha appearance in "VisionQuest," but it was not to be.

In an interview with ScreenRant in November 2026, showrunner Terry Matalas said there were several reasons why Agatha didn't make a return appearance. "We can't afford Kathryn Hahn!" he joked. "First of all, the second you bring Kathryn Hahn into a scene, it's a Kathryn Hahn scene."

Matalas said that even though Joe Locke reprised his role as Billy, it simply didn't make sense to bring Hahn back as well. "[I]n that moment of the reunion, it needed to be about Billy. So you can't detract from the story you're trying to tell just because it would be neat to see Agatha, and so that's really the core of it."