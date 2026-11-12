5 Best Marvel Multiverse Saga TV Shows, Ranked
Now that the finale of "VisionQuest" has been released on Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a collision course with "Avengers: Doomsday," the highly anticipated crossover that hits theaters on December 18, 2026. This movie will be the penultimate chapter of the Multiverse Saga, which started back in 2021, two years after the end of the Infinity Saga. But as we approach the final films in this current chapter of the MCU, let's take a look back at all the marvelous television the House of Ideas has offered us during the company's last three phases.
Narrowing things down to just five picks was no easy feat. Marvel has been releasing some incredible shows since shifting their TV strategy to Disney+. While it would be great to sing the praises of such projects as "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "X-Men '97," and "Werewolf by Night," we had to make a few concessions. First, we'll be sticking only to live-action shows for this list. Second, despite how good they've been so far, the one-shot Special Presentations don't qualify. Finally, in addition to the overall quality of each series, we'll also be considering the impact the story has on the Multiverse Saga's narrative as a whole.
With our guidelines established, let's dive right in before another looming incursion brings DOOM upon our universe.
5. VisionQuest
Some might argue that including "VisionQuest" on this list stems from recency bias, but it's better to see it as a testament to showrunner Terry Matalas' storytelling ability and the phenomenal cast who brought the grief-stricken Westview trilogy to a close.
Following the events of Wanda Maximoff's traumatic hex of a New Jersey suburb in "WandaVision," the White Vision rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. merged with the Vision recreated from the Scarlet Witch's undying love and unfathomable sorrow. This creates an amalgamation of every memory the Android Avenger has ever had in his circuits, leading him on a journey of self-discovery to uncover the real Vision.
Despite being such an analytical and cerebral being, the hero retreats into his surreal, dreamlike Mindspace where he enlists the aid of other AI-powered programs in his "family line," whose code lives on in his own. Unfortunately, this deep dive into the depths of his persona is cut short when he uncovers that a bounty hunter named Paladin is hot on his tail. Things only get more intense when he learns that his son Tommy may be alive outside of the Hex and he starts crossing paths with Ultron. "VisionQuest" feels like the culmination of so many MCU threads finally coming together.
Paul Bettany's superpowered synth is going through an identity crisis of epic proportions throughout the series' eight episodes and it's impossible to look away. After being physically rebuilt earlier on in the Multiverse Saga, we finally witness him rebuild himself emotionally in the MCU's best argument for therapy yet. Plus, the final episode features setup for "Avengers: Doomsday" that no fan is going to want to miss.
4. Ms. Marvel
Created by BAFTA Award-winning writer Bisha K. Ali, "Ms. Marvel," starring Iman Vellani, follows a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl from Jersey City who gains the ability to harness cosmic energy from a magical family heirloom. But when members of an ancient race from another dimension target Kamala and her bangle, the New Jersey native sets off on an adventure that takes her around the world as she grows more acquainted with her new powers, culture, and family history.
While this is exactly the kind of coming-of-age young adult series that would have gotten an order for multiple 13- to 22-episode seasons back in the day, "Ms. Marvel" manages to squeeze in as much story as possible into only six action-packed episodes. It also helps that the visual style of the series is absolutely vibrant, and Vellani is perfectly cast as the up-and-coming hero. Thankfully, after another amazing performance in the underrated film "The Marvels," it seems like Kamala has been diligently working behind the scenes to assemble her own team.
But until that comes to fruition, the most important part is this: After being inspired by Stan Lee's long-standing idea that Spider-Man could be anyone under his mask, Ms. Marvel shows a whole new generation that a hero can come from any city, any cultural background, and any corner of the multiverse. The series is a little more grounded compared to other shows in the Multiverse Saga, but "Ms. Marvel" is all the better for it.
3. Loki
An argument could be made that "Loki" is the most important entry in the Multiverse Saga. Michael Waldron's series establishes the rules for variants, the main timeline, and alternate universes in the MCU.
Beginning with the variant of Tom Hiddleston's Loki from "Avengers: Endgame" who escaped with the Tesseract, the Time Variance Authority intervenes to prune the newly created timeline since this event was not meant to occur as part of the Sacred Timeline. But before this Loki can be eliminated, TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) enlists him to help solve a particularly difficult case involving an elusive variant who remains one step ahead of them. But why is Loki the right person for this job? Because Mobius feels that the best way to catch a Loki is with another Loki.
In a way, "Loki" is the "Doctor Who" of the MCU. This version of the Asgardian prince travels across space and time trying to solve mysteries while attempting to protect the universe(s). The difference is that the MCU has established Loki as a deeply untrustworthy person. But as each layer of this massive mystery is revealed, he slowly realizes that the glorious purpose he's been pontificating about for years doesn't necessarily benefit him in the superficial and power-hungry ways he previously thought.
Obviously, after the Season 2 finale, Loki will have to factor into the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga in a big way, but the road to "Doomsday" was made exponentially better thanks to the well-crafted tale weaved across this incredible series.
2. WandaVision
It all began here — not just the Multiverse Saga, either. "WandaVision" essentially shaped what the then-new streaming service Disney+ had to offer while setting a high bar for future Marvel Television shows.
Initially touted as a sitcom set in the MCU, this series from head writer Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman used classic sitcom tropes from throughout history to masterfully tell a surprisingly poignant story about grief, loss, and love. The show opens with Wanda Maximoff and Vision living a peaceful life in an idyllic, nostalgic New Jersey suburb. Considering that the story takes place only three weeks after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," however, something is clearly amiss.
Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn deliver extraordinary performances in this nostalgic walk down memory lane of TV history as seen in shows like "I Love Lucy," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "Modern Family." The series also upped the ante for magic in the MCU in a way that enhanced future projects, including "Agatha All Along" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Since this show was released during a global pandemic, it also managed to capture the collective anxiety about the unknown and a desire to escape into beloved media of that particular moment in time. Though some criticized the ending for devolving into a typical superpowered energy blast fight, "WandaVision" is largely unlike any superhero project we had seen up to that point. A true game-changer for the House of Ideas!
1. Wonder Man
Finally, "Wonder Man" tops our list thanks to the wonderful vision of creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Though Cretton is probably better known to Marvel fans for action-packed offerings such as "Shang-Chi" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the filmmaker and his team deliver a poignant satire about superheroes and Hollywood in this streaming series.
In a world where people with superpowers are banned from working in the entertainment industry, struggling actor (and secretly superpowered) Simon Williams desperately wants to land the title role in a reboot of his favorite superhero movie. Luckily, legendary actor Trevor Slattery takes him under his wing to prepare for the audition with eccentric director Von Kovak. However, the actor best known for portraying the feared terrorist The Mandarin is keeping a secret that could jeopardize his relationship with his new friend.
Instead of utilizing big names, "Wonder Man" takes a fairly large risk by focusing on a lesser-known character. While the Westview Trilogy is a love letter to the medium of television, this show celebrates the craft of acting with meta-commentary on the state of the entertainment business and superhero fatigue. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley absolutely kill it as Simon and Trevor. Their chemistry is undeniable, and fans would readily welcome more adventures with these two pals.
Unfortunately, the announced second season was scrapped despite critical acclaim and the lead actor's award recognition. While they likely won't be standing toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom later this year, hopefully these two still pop up somewhere else down the line.