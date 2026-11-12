5 Best Marvel Multiverse Saga TV Shows, Ranked

Now that the finale of "VisionQuest" has been released on Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a collision course with "Avengers: Doomsday," the highly anticipated crossover that hits theaters on December 18, 2026. This movie will be the penultimate chapter of the Multiverse Saga, which started back in 2021, two years after the end of the Infinity Saga. But as we approach the final films in this current chapter of the MCU, let's take a look back at all the marvelous television the House of Ideas has offered us during the company's last three phases.

Narrowing things down to just five picks was no easy feat. Marvel has been releasing some incredible shows since shifting their TV strategy to Disney+. While it would be great to sing the praises of such projects as "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "X-Men '97," and "Werewolf by Night," we had to make a few concessions. First, we'll be sticking only to live-action shows for this list. Second, despite how good they've been so far, the one-shot Special Presentations don't qualify. Finally, in addition to the overall quality of each series, we'll also be considering the impact the story has on the Multiverse Saga's narrative as a whole.

With our guidelines established, let's dive right in before another looming incursion brings DOOM upon our universe.