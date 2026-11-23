William Shatner's Twilight Zone-Style Children's Anthology Series Is Streaming For Free
If you ever wished that William Shatner would lull you to sleep with an epic bedtime story, that wish was granted in 1999. As The Storyteller in New Zealand's "A Twist in the Tale," Shatner introduced kids to wild stories of time travel, mysterious diaries, and buried treasure. Each of the 15 episodes had tales for kids akin to fellow horror anthology TV shows "The Twilight Zone" and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" Best of all, it's streaming free on Tubi and Pluto TV.
The single season of "A Twist in the Tale" launched several careers. Chelsie Preston Crayford recently played the lead in the mystery whodunnit series "A Remarkable Place to Die" and Peter Hambleton played Gloin in all three "Hobbit" films.
Shatner's role as The Storyteller wasn't exactly what you'd expect
Don't let the name of his role in "The Twist in the Tale" fool you. As The Storyteller, William Shatner isn't just speaking to the camera to lightly introduce the plot like Rod Serling in "The Twilight Zone." At the beginning of each episode, he talks with a group of children, telling them interesting facts and asking them questions as if he was an elementary school teacher.
In the first episode, "Obsession in August," he takes a group through a home library filled with books and artifacts. Brandishing a sword, he tells the children about King Arthur and the knights of the round table. As they take their places on the floor around his armchair, he weaves a tale related to this very legend. His narration is peppered through the episode, giving him a larger role in the show than fans might expect.