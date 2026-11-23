If you ever wished that William Shatner would lull you to sleep with an epic bedtime story, that wish was granted in 1999. As The Storyteller in New Zealand's "A Twist in the Tale," Shatner introduced kids to wild stories of time travel, mysterious diaries, and buried treasure. Each of the 15 episodes had tales for kids akin to fellow horror anthology TV shows "The Twilight Zone" and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" Best of all, it's streaming free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

The single season of "A Twist in the Tale" launched several careers. Chelsie Preston Crayford recently played the lead in the mystery whodunnit series "A Remarkable Place to Die" and Peter Hambleton played Gloin in all three "Hobbit" films.