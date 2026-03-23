10 Best Anthology Horror TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Of all the genres suited to the anthology format, horror reigns supreme. Whether it's supernatural terror or more grounded thrillers, something about scary stories just works well in self-contained episodes with rotating casts, befitting the anthology format. Some of the best horror shows of all time are anthology series, weaving frightening and suspenseful tales that stick with viewers long after the end credits roll. Horror anthologies date back to the earliest days of the American television industry and continue to have a fan-favorite presence decades later.
With so many horror anthologies throughout television history, we aimed to highlight the greatest within the format. To clarify, this list is full of anthology shows that tell standalone scary stories within a single episode or small grouping, rather than across an entire season. These types of shows feature an economical approach to their storytelling that really makes the most of their relatively shorter runtime to feature a complete story. Here are the 10 best anthology horror TV shows of all time, ranked for their chilling storytelling.
10. American Horror Stories
Ryan Murphy followed up the fan-favorite "American Horror Story" with the episodic anthology series "American Horror Stories" for FX on Hulu. Apart from the two-part series premiere, the 2021 show confines its various stories to a single episode, though there are overarching threads and themes. Stories range from influencers whose pranks go horribly wrong to a serial killer targeting people who frequent local nightclubs. Episodes occasionally revisit familiar elements and locations from the main "American Horror Story," underscoring the shared universe.
"American Horror Stories" retains the over-the-top terror that its predecessor popularized, but clearly more concisely staged and told. The show also boasts solid ensemble casts, including several familiar actors from Murphy's previous work, such as John Carroll Lynch, along with horror royalty like Adrienne Barbeau. Airing on FX on Hulu, the series is able to lean even harder on gory violence and salacious stakes as it skewers various foibles within modern society. "American Horror Stories" feels like something of a guilty pleasure — often trashy in its execution but undeniably entertaining.
9. Night Gallery
After creating "The Twilight Zone," influential screenwriter and producer Rod Serling returned to television for the 1970 anthology series "Night Gallery." Serling also hosts the show, this time appearing in an art gallery with paintings hinting at the events of each episode. Whereas "The Twilight Zone" could veer more into fantasy and science fiction, "Night Gallery" is much more focused on horror. Season 2 introduced occasional comedic stories, such as the episode "A Matter of Semantics," with Dracula (Cesar Romero) trying to make a withdrawal from a blood bank.
Fortunately, "Night Gallery" doesn't lean into comedy too often, and the scary stories that it brings to the table are among the best of the '70s. The series features a strong rotating cast, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg began his directorial career by directing episodes of the show. Rod Serling passed away in 1975, making "Night Gallery" the last television series that he created directly. While not as celebrated as "The Twilight Zone," "Night Gallery" is a memorable exploration of the macabre and marks Serling leaning into darker, more overtly frightening work.
8. Alfred Hitchcock Presents
Enormously influential thriller filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock created and hosted the series "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," which premiered in 1955. Each episode told haunting standalone stories, often involving serial killers and characters whose sanity is deeply compromised by extenuating circumstances. These tales usually feature murder as their driving plot point, including a killer targeting nurses or a married couple planning to collect on life insurance by faking a death. Most episodes are bookended by appearances from Hitchcock, offering his droll, deadpan observations on each story with his signature dark humor.
Predating "The Twilight Zone" by several years, "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" capitalized on its creator's reputation for crafting suspenseful stories. The show works best in seasons with 26-minute runtimes, telling its stories more concisely rather than drawing out the suspense. Bringing these stories to life is a strong ensemble, including a young Robert Redford appearing in three different episodes. "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" stands as one of the best CBS shows of all time, groundbreaking in the types of stories it told during a more conservative era.
7. Hammer House of Horror
Hammer Film Productions became a major studio behind gothic horror movies from the late '50s through the '70s, memorably positioning Christopher Lee as Dracula in a number of films. Pivoting to television, Hammer produced several anthology series, the most notable being "Hammer House of Horror," which premiered in 1980. The series maintained the studio's flair for moody, gothically tinged horror stories, complete with vividly crimson bloodletting. Though many stories retained Hammer's usual focus on supernatural scares, there were also episodes delving into serial killers and other sadistic human figures.
Like many of the studio's past films, there is definitely a campiness to "Hammer House of Horror" that lends to its charm. This is elevated by the presence of several classically trained British actors appearing throughout the series, including Denholm Elliott, Brian Cox, and Hammer veteran Peter Cushing. The series is a good sampler of Hammer's extensive legacy within the horror genre, leaning into the studio's sanguine strengths. "Hammer House of Horror" only ran for 13 episodes, making it a perfect choice for a spooky weekend binge.
6. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro channels his inner Rod Serling as the creator and host of "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities." The 2022 Netflix original series features eight standalone stories delving into the deliciously macabre and morbid, reflecting del Toro's love of gothic horror. The stories range from cursed paintings driving viewers violently mad to grave robbers whose nocturnal activities unleash unintended, horrific consequences. Many of the stories are period pieces throughout the 20th century, heightening the creepy atmosphere for each episode.
Del Toro assembled an impressive list of collaborators for "Cabinet of Curiosities," both in front of and behind the camera. This includes filmmakers like David S. Goyer, Vincenzo Natali, and Panos Cosmatos, with del Toro himself co-writing two episodes and directing the premiere. Prominent cast members with prolific horror backgrounds include Dan Stevens, Essie Davis, and Andrew Lincoln, each realizing the terror of their respective characters. A top-shelf production, "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" is one of the best horror miniseries streaming on Netflix.
5. The Outer Limits (1963)
The immediate heir to the legacy of "The Twilight Zone," the anthology series "The Outer Limits" features a considerably darker tone than its predecessor. Premiering in 1963, the show veered into science fiction and horror, rather than more explicitly supernatural stories. This includes numerous stories of hostile aliens making their way to Earth and tales prominently involving time travel to avert horrific events. The show also pushed the boundaries of visual effects for the medium at the time, including in its premiere episode, "The Galaxy Being," with its photonegative extraterrestrial.
"The Outer Limits" featured a whole host of all-star actors and writers bringing its high-concept stories to life. This includes prolific sci-fi writer Harlan Ellison and future "Star Trek" actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, albeit in completely separate episodes. The show received a revival in 1995, but the original '60s series still stands as the best iteration of the property. "The Outer Limits" is one of the best shows of the 1960s, carrying the anthology horror torch into the decade while dialing up the intensity of its storytelling.
4. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1992)
In a marked departure from its usual wacky teen comedy programming, Nickelodeon shifted to anthology horror with "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" The series centered on the Midnight Society, a group of teenagers who gathered around a campfire in the woods at night to tell scary stories. This sets up the narrative framing device for each episode, often involving supernatural menace from the perspective of younger protagonists. The types of antagonists depicted in the series range from vampires to cursed objects, frequently punctuated by a twist ending.
"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" was designed with preteens in mind, but even with its reduced on-screen violence, it still instilled terror in impressionable audiences. From its haunting opening title sequence to monsters like Zeebo the Clown, the series was adept at delivering family-friendly frights. The show has received several revivals over the years, with the most recent being in 2019, introducing the latest generation of the Midnight Society. Earning its place among the best Nickelodeon shows of all time, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" remains a nostalgic blast for millennial viewers.
3. Creepshow
Best-selling author Stephen King and influential horror filmmaker George A. Romero teamed up to make the 1982 anthology horror movie "Creepshow." The concept was revived for a Shudder original series of the same name, developed by longtime "Walking Dead" creative figure Greg Nicotero. Maintaining the movie's clear inspiration from pulp horror comics of the '50s, the show is hosted by an undead Creep who introduces viewers to stories through his comic books. Most episodes feature more than one scary story, bookended by morbidly mischievous sequences in which the Creep reflects themes from the vignettes.
"Creepshow" takes advantage of Nicotero's makeup and practical effects background to deliver some truly grotesque stories that explore the macabre. The movie's pulp influences are present throughout the series, usually in the form of morality parables that carry disturbing and often supernatural consequences. The show features plenty of fan-favorite actors in these terrifying tales, with Season 2 bringing in Keith David, Anna Camp, and Adam Pally, just to name a few. A highlight in Shudder's extensive horror library, "Creepshow" feels like a true labor of love from its creative team.
2. Tales from the Crypt
Another anthology show heavily inspired by '50s horror comic books is the 1989 HBO series "Tales from the Crypt." Hosted by a cackling paranormal puppet known as the Cryptkeeper, the show features a deliciously wicked standalone story in every episode. Adapting stories from its comic book source material, the show dials up the carnage for modern audiences. Like "Creepshow," this often involves morality tales that end with gruesome consequences for wrongdoers.
Thanks to airing on a premium cable network, "Tales from the Crypt" was able to push boundaries in the types of horror that could be shown on television. That meant more pronounced violence and sexual content on-screen than its contemporaries, which it embraced to gleeful effect. The show ran for seven seasons as an early HBO scripted original and went on to spawn two theatrical feature films. "Tales from the Crypt" heightened the gore and other mature possibilities for horror on television and it did so with a new story every episode.
1. The Twilight Zone (1959)
Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" wasn't just a horror anthology series, but when it leaned into horror, it did so extremely effectively. Created and hosted by Serling, the show features imaginative stories that highlight the fantastical, whether in overt horror, science fiction, or fantasy. Among the scariest episodes of the classic series are "The Invaders," "Living Doll," and "The Masks," each packing a memorable twist ending that will stick with viewers. "The Twilight Zone" featured plenty of future movie stars in its episodes, including Burt Reynolds, Robert Redford, and Robert Duvall.
Anthology series of every genre are still compared to the legacy of "The Twilight Zone," and for good reason. The show highlighted thought-provoking themes and demonstrated a higher level of sophistication for television storytelling. The 1950s series went on to inspire two revivals that are solid in their own right but still heavily indebted to the original show. "The Twilight Zone" boasts some of the best episodes, horror or otherwise, that have left a mark on audiences for generations as a testament to its enduring quality.