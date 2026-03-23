Of all the genres suited to the anthology format, horror reigns supreme. Whether it's supernatural terror or more grounded thrillers, something about scary stories just works well in self-contained episodes with rotating casts, befitting the anthology format. Some of the best horror shows of all time are anthology series, weaving frightening and suspenseful tales that stick with viewers long after the end credits roll. Horror anthologies date back to the earliest days of the American television industry and continue to have a fan-favorite presence decades later.

With so many horror anthologies throughout television history, we aimed to highlight the greatest within the format. To clarify, this list is full of anthology shows that tell standalone scary stories within a single episode or small grouping, rather than across an entire season. These types of shows feature an economical approach to their storytelling that really makes the most of their relatively shorter runtime to feature a complete story. Here are the 10 best anthology horror TV shows of all time, ranked for their chilling storytelling.