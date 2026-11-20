One of the best things about sci-fi television is how different or unique each story can be, but the genre wouldn't be where it is today without the influential showrunners who changed television history. These pioneering elders provided a stable foundation for the genre, which contemporary trailblazers built upon by introducing radical new ideas. Some science fiction legends immortalized themselves by introducing storytelling conventions that challenged the norm. Others created decade-defining series that are synonymous with sci-fi itself, and a few proved that the genre can be a serious form of literary art.

While popularity and longevity are definitely important metrics to measure influence, there are many important figures in the space that most have not even heard of. Ultimately, the evolution of science fiction was the collective effort of more than just five showrunners. However, without these five creators in particular, the genre itself would have been a far cry from what it is today, and sci-fi might not be nearly as cool as it is.