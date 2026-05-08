All 5 George R.R. Martin-Written Twilight Zone Episodes, Ranked

Long before George R. R. Martin's sprawling fantasy world was adapted into the TV shows "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon," and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," he was writing scripts for the first of three revivals of "The Twilight Zone." During the show's 1980s run, Martin earned multiple credits across its first two seasons, including several "teleplay by" and "written by" episodes, along with work as a story editor.

The five stories that Martin wrote for "The Twilight Zone" are largely in keeping with the franchise's template, featuring relatable characters dealing with bizarre events, and most culminate in the signature "Twilight Zone" twist at the end. We watched all five and ranked them based on the strength of the premise, the impact of the climactic twist, and the most memorable lines he wrote. All five are available to watch on YouTube, and we'll link to each one below.