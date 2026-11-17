Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3, "The Secret Fire," and Episode 4, "Gundabad."

"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3, "The Secret Fire," gives us a fun, cheesy homage to the Frodo, Sam, Gollum dynamic from "The Lord of the Rings." In the Second Age show, the traveling trio includes Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who bears one of the Elven Rings of Power. She's accompanied by the Orc Marnûkh (Adam Young) and the Elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). At one point, they discuss what Orcs eat.

J.R.R. Tolkien never gives us a definitive description of what his Orcs and Goblins consume on a regular basis. But he does indirectly reference the Orc menu multiple times. When you put the hints and references together, you get a normal-on-the-outside, sinister-on-the-inside diet. It has staples like bread along with different kinds of meat (but ideally not all kinds, as we'll see) and is designed to keep a Dark Lord's armies well-fed and ready for battle.

In the case of "The Rings of Power," Marnûkh turns down Elf food and says he's fine starving. When Arondir asks what he eats, the Orc replies, "Small children. Only jesting. We eat all ages." Then, he catches a butterfly to eat later. In Episode 4 (in which Sauron strikes a deadly blow), we also see Orcs gulping down maggots — a fun spin on Peter Jackson's "The Two Towers" film, in which Orcs complain about having nothing but maggoty bread for days. The description is fun, and Orcs certainly could subsist on a bug diet. But there are other foods they eat, too.