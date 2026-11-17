Rings Of Power: What Do Orcs Eat In The Lord Of The Rings Universe?
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3, "The Secret Fire," and Episode 4, "Gundabad."
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3, "The Secret Fire," gives us a fun, cheesy homage to the Frodo, Sam, Gollum dynamic from "The Lord of the Rings." In the Second Age show, the traveling trio includes Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who bears one of the Elven Rings of Power. She's accompanied by the Orc Marnûkh (Adam Young) and the Elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). At one point, they discuss what Orcs eat.
J.R.R. Tolkien never gives us a definitive description of what his Orcs and Goblins consume on a regular basis. But he does indirectly reference the Orc menu multiple times. When you put the hints and references together, you get a normal-on-the-outside, sinister-on-the-inside diet. It has staples like bread along with different kinds of meat (but ideally not all kinds, as we'll see) and is designed to keep a Dark Lord's armies well-fed and ready for battle.
In the case of "The Rings of Power," Marnûkh turns down Elf food and says he's fine starving. When Arondir asks what he eats, the Orc replies, "Small children. Only jesting. We eat all ages." Then, he catches a butterfly to eat later. In Episode 4 (in which Sauron strikes a deadly blow), we also see Orcs gulping down maggots — a fun spin on Peter Jackson's "The Two Towers" film, in which Orcs complain about having nothing but maggoty bread for days. The description is fun, and Orcs certainly could subsist on a bug diet. But there are other foods they eat, too.
There are varied foods on the Orc menu
While the Marnûkh food conversation is fun, it feels more like Gollum than an Orc. In the "Two Towers" book, the malnourished Hobbit-like creature doesn't eat for days and weeks at a time. He's seen scrabbling for bugs to eat, and refuses Elf food as something harmful to him. In the "Fellowship of the Ring" book, rumors of Gollum in Mirkwood also describe him as a ghost that slips "through windows to find cradles." Marnûkh seems to be mirroring more of that behavior here. And while Orcs can eat this way, too, Tolkien's hints at Orc food are a little more robust.
So, what else do Orcs eat, then? First off, we know they eat bread. In "The Two Towers," Pippin is given bread by the Uruk-hai who capture him. This is probably the tip of the agricultural iceberg, too. The "Lord of the Rings" books talk about tribute wagon trains and slave-worked fields deep in Mordor providing supplies for Sauron's armies. Right away, this implies a more varied and well-rounded diet.
In his captivity, Pippin is also forced to drink a burning liquid that creates a "hot fierce glow" in him and immediately gets rid of his pain. While there's a certain medicinal aspect to its description, he's given the Orc draught multiple times to keep his stamina up. This gives it the aura of a nasty, overpowered Orc liquor. Orcs definitely eat meat, too, including Men, Hobbits, and Elves, as Marnûkh implies. The one thing they clearly don't eat (at least on purpose)? Each other.
Orcs eat meat (but not the meat you think)
Orcs eat meat. A lot of meat. It's the one kind of food you hear about them eating regularly — and in a variety of disturbing ways. In the "Two Towers" book, along with his stale bread, Pippin is also given meat, but the Hobbit specifically doesn't eat it, because he's worried it's "the flesh of he dared not guess what creature." At another point, the Uruk-hai leader talks about Saruman being "the Hand that gives us man's-flesh to eat." Later in the book, after Frodo is poisoned by Shelob and captured by Orcs, one of his captors casually says, "He might as well go in the pot." The book "The Hobbit" adds the detail that "goblins eat horses and ponies and donkeys (and other much more dreadful things), and they are always hungry."
The only thing Orcs and Goblins don't seem to eat on purpose is one another. The "Two Towers" movie established a narrative that Orcs love to dine on one another. ("Looks like meat's back on the menu, boys!") But at that point in the book, an Orc insults the Uruk-hai by saying, "How do you folk like being called swine by the muckrakers of a dirty little wizard? It's orc-flesh they eat, I'll warrant." The implied slur is so insulting that a fight breaks out and multiple Orcs are killed. The point isn't that Orc cannibalism doesn't happen. Rather, if it happens, it's likely out of necessity, not as an embraced part of their diet.