CIA Exclusive: FBI's Jeremy Sisto Returning To Spin-Off To Help Find Missing Asset — See Photos
Jubal Valentine is returning to New York Station in an upcoming episode of the "FBI" spin-off "CIA" on CBS. Jeremy Sisto is set to appear in the December 7 episode titled "Past Lives," TVLine can confirm.
We can also exclusively reveal the installment's logline: "Nikki enlists the help of FBI's Jubal Valentine (Sisto) to investigate the disappearance of her former asset and his family from a sleepy suburban block. As the case progresses, the team races to discover if his allegiance has switched sides, or if his life is in grave danger."
See new photos from the forthcoming episode below, which stars "CIA" regulars Necar Zadegan (Nikki Reynard), Tom Ellis (Colin Glass), and Nick Gehlfuss (Bill Goodman). Plus, read our Episode 6 post mortem with Gehlfuss here and get behind-the-scenes intel on how "FBI" and "CIA" produce these crossover episodes here.
What else is coming up on CIA?
Two more episodes of "CIA" will air before Jubal Valentine's big return. In "Inside Men" (airing Monday, November 16 at 9/8c), "Bill and Colin go deep undercover to stop a group of international class warriors planning a violent attack that will be streamed live to millions," reads the synopsis. Meanwhile, Bill continues to wrestle with a secret he's keeping from Colin — that he has Felix Vincente unlawfully tucked away at a secret location.
Then on Monday, November 30, an asset of Colin's is kidnapped while infiltrating a notorious international crime group in the episode titled "Burned Rubber." Reads its description: "Colin and Bill race to uncover a car theft ring targeting high-ranking politicians to rescue their agent before he disappears forever."
Are you looking forward to Jeremy Sisto's "CIA" return? See some more exclusive photos below, then let us know if you're enjoying the spin-off by dropping some comments.