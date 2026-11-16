Two more episodes of "CIA" will air before Jubal Valentine's big return. In "Inside Men" (airing Monday, November 16 at 9/8c), "Bill and Colin go deep undercover to stop a group of international class warriors planning a violent attack that will be streamed live to millions," reads the synopsis. Meanwhile, Bill continues to wrestle with a secret he's keeping from Colin — that he has Felix Vincente unlawfully tucked away at a secret location.

Then on Monday, November 30, an asset of Colin's is kidnapped while infiltrating a notorious international crime group in the episode titled "Burned Rubber." Reads its description: "Colin and Bill race to uncover a car theft ring targeting high-ranking politicians to rescue their agent before he disappears forever."

Are you looking forward to Jeremy Sisto's "CIA" return? See some more exclusive photos below, then let us know if you're enjoying the spin-off by dropping some comments.

Mark Schafer/CBS

Mark Schafer/CBS

Mark Schafer/CBS