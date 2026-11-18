Al Bundy, Peter Griffin, and Archie Bunker all rank among some of the most memorable sitcom dads on television. They managed to blend their blue collar, if not problematic, humor with a caring and fatherly side. But there are some sitcom dads that, as funny as they were, were simply terrible. The best (or worst) just may be Ken Titus (Stacy Keach), the sleazy, alcoholic, womanizing father on "Titus." Keach, who passed away in November 2026, played Ken on the sitcom for four seasons.

"Titus" starred comedian Christopher Titus as himself, who inadvertently got the show cancelled. The show was based on his comedy sketches, which took inspiration from his real life.

Described by his son as "the inventor" of sexual harassment lawsuits, Ken is the epitome of misogyny and toxic masculinity. Despite telling at least one wife she'd never find another husband with her "big hips and two kids," he's also been divorced five times. His misdeeds also extend to his parenthood, like reading Christopher's diary to his poker buddies, or reminding his other son, Dave (Zack Ward), of his girlfriend's drowning so he'd stop watching synchronized swimming on TV.