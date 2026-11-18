Stacy Keach Played One Of The Best Terrible Sitcom Dads Ever
Al Bundy, Peter Griffin, and Archie Bunker all rank among some of the most memorable sitcom dads on television. They managed to blend their blue collar, if not problematic, humor with a caring and fatherly side. But there are some sitcom dads that, as funny as they were, were simply terrible. The best (or worst) just may be Ken Titus (Stacy Keach), the sleazy, alcoholic, womanizing father on "Titus." Keach, who passed away in November 2026, played Ken on the sitcom for four seasons.
"Titus" starred comedian Christopher Titus as himself, who inadvertently got the show cancelled. The show was based on his comedy sketches, which took inspiration from his real life.
Described by his son as "the inventor" of sexual harassment lawsuits, Ken is the epitome of misogyny and toxic masculinity. Despite telling at least one wife she'd never find another husband with her "big hips and two kids," he's also been divorced five times. His misdeeds also extend to his parenthood, like reading Christopher's diary to his poker buddies, or reminding his other son, Dave (Zack Ward), of his girlfriend's drowning so he'd stop watching synchronized swimming on TV.
Stacy Keach was close with the real Ken Titus
Despite Stacy Keach's character being very exaggerated, the real-life Ken Titus didn't seem to mind the actor's portrayal of him. When speaking with Brain Domain in 2020, Keach said, "I asked him one time, how he could possibly allow his son to take him down the way he does every night. Ken simply said, 'Just as long as it's funny.'"
Keach went on to say that he truly loved Ken, and even attended his funeral with Christopher. The actor also said that Ken was still a "crazy guy" who lived fast, though not to the extent he portrayed him as in the show.
Despite Keach's relationship with the family, his portrayal of the hard-living and irate father intimidated Christopher at first. During the audition, Keach recounted on "Unger the Radar" how he brought a certain ferocity to the character that apparently "scared the hell" out of Christopher, which helped him secure the role.