How Christopher Titus Accidentally Got His Own Hit Sitcom Canceled

There are all sorts of reasons why a show goes off the air. Sometimes, the cast wants to move on to new projects. Sometimes, the ratings tank. And, sometimes, there are issues behind the scenes. In the case of the short-lived and underrated sitcom everyone should watch, "Titus", it was most definitely the third reason — specifically, a blow up between the president of Fox and show's star. "Titus" was the brain child of stand-up comic Christopher Titus. The series was loosely based on his own life. However, the network airing the show, Fox, was constantly attempting to alter or change the formula, which Titus was not a fan of.

In the end, the president of Fox, Gail Berman, at the time suggested that Titus' character break up with and cheat on his girlfriend. In his stand-up special, "Voice In My Head," Titus said that was the last straw. "I look her in the face and I go, 'Do you even watch the show?'" he asked. "The show is based on one premise: Two dysfunctional, screwed up people together make a great couple that can survive anything. If I split them up, then, all of a sudden, they're scumbags like the rest of the world." Titus and Erin were hardly one of the best sitcom couples of all time, but their relationship was a major part of the series. Needless to say, the executive was not a fan of the pushback and the network's support for the show disappeared overnight.