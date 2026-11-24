Quote Of The Day By Billy Crystal: 'I Had Not Cried Like That Since I Was...'
Acclaimed actor and stand-up comedian Billy Crystal gained fame for his role as Jodie Dallas in the ABC sitcom "Soap." Crystal gradually made a name for himself as a cast member and host for "Saturday Night Live," and then branched into films — prominent credits include "When Harry Met Sally...," "Running Scared," "The Princess Bride," and "Forget Paris," among others. Crystal also voices Mike Wazowski in Pixar's "Monsters, Inc." franchise.
On the television front, Crystal is known for hosting the Academy Awards and for guest appearances in shows like "Friends" and "Modern Family." A recent role of note is in Apple TV's "Before," where Crystal plays a child psychiatrist who is grieving a personal tragedy.
The actor is also a celebrated theatrical performer, having won the Tony Award for special theatrical event for his one-man show, "700 Sundays," in 2005. Crystal has won six Primetime Emmy Awards and seven American Comedy Awards. He was also honored with the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2023. Crystal is beloved for his versatility and quick-witted charm, which is why he is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Billy Crystal
"I stepped onto the grounds and fell to my knees, and I wailed. I had not cried like that since I was 15 years old, and I was told that my father had just died."
The above quote is from Billy Crystal's speech to the crowd at the LA FireAid Benefit Concert (via Fox News), which raised donations for the Southern California wildfires in 2025. Having lost his home in the Palisades Fire, Crystal shared a hopeful message for rehabilitation while opening up about the devastating emotional impact of the disaster.
"Tonight, we're here together to thank them and all those who run towards danger while we run to shelter and safety," Crystal stated, offering his deep appreciation for first responders. After that, Crystal likened the loss of his home to the pain of losing his father as a young child. "I remember looking in the mirror back then with my whole life ahead of me thinking, 'What's my life gonna be like without him?'"
Deeper meaning of Billy Crystal's quote — losing your home can be as hard-hitting as grieving a loved one
Billy Crystal extended sympathy to the grieving audience while recognizing himself as one of them. Crystal said: "And tonight, here I am, talking to all of you in pain, but now I am also one of the hurting thousands, asking, 'Have you seen my school? Have you seen my church? Have you seen my house? Have you seen my town? Have you seen the 29 people who lost their lives? Have you seen them?'"
Losing a home you've painstakingly built over the decades is undoubtedly painful. It signifies the loss of a familiar life, one that can never be reclaimed after the tragedy. It is also a collective loss, with grief binding communities together.
While Crystal acknowledged the grim reality of the situation, he urged everyone to find joy whenever they can, as our pain doesn't define us. "Even in your worst pain, folks, it's okay, and it's important to laugh," Crystal said.
More quotes from Billy Crystal
- "[On being funny as a kid] I could always improvise. Some of my teachers remember me standing in front of the class with a flower on my head, talking about photosynthesis. I'd stop and say, 'Is this working for any of you?' The kids were like, 'What is he doing?'" — from a 2004 interview with O, The Oprah Magazine
- "[On having 'surefire' jokes as a comedian] I never had anything surefire. I was trying to be esoteric ... I hadn't settled on me yet. I talked about not being the class clown; I was the class comedian." — from a 2005 interview with Time
- "[On finding humor during the darkest times] That's what I do! You have to, man. You got to, you got to ... It's a healer. It always has been that way. You know, we say when life gets tough, all you can do is laugh." — from a 2026 interview with CBS