Acclaimed actor and stand-up comedian Billy Crystal gained fame for his role as Jodie Dallas in the ABC sitcom "Soap." Crystal gradually made a name for himself as a cast member and host for "Saturday Night Live," and then branched into films — prominent credits include "When Harry Met Sally...," "Running Scared," "The Princess Bride," and "Forget Paris," among others. Crystal also voices Mike Wazowski in Pixar's "Monsters, Inc." franchise.

On the television front, Crystal is known for hosting the Academy Awards and for guest appearances in shows like "Friends" and "Modern Family." A recent role of note is in Apple TV's "Before," where Crystal plays a child psychiatrist who is grieving a personal tragedy.

The actor is also a celebrated theatrical performer, having won the Tony Award for special theatrical event for his one-man show, "700 Sundays," in 2005. Crystal has won six Primetime Emmy Awards and seven American Comedy Awards. He was also honored with the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2023. Crystal is beloved for his versatility and quick-witted charm, which is why he is today's quote of the day.