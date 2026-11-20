Simu Liu is famous nowadays for being an Avenger, but before wielding the Ten Rings as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he worked at a car rental facility in "Kim's Convenience." The sitcom centers on the Kims, a Korean Canadian family, and their convenience store in Toronto. Liu played Jung, the Kims' estranged son who left home at 16. Jung eventually reestablishes his relationship with his family — particularly his disapproving father (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee).

Currently streaming for free on Xumo Play, "Kim's Convenience" originally premiered in 2016 on Canada's CBC and was later released on Netflix. But "Kim's Convenience" was canceled after Season 5, when its co-creators left. On Facebook, Liu shared his frustrations about the show, including a lack of diversity on the production and creative teams. He later expressed his appreciation for the series in a statement shared by Vanity Fair.

"The immigrant experience is rarely depicted in mainstream media in a positive light, and for that very reason, 'Kim's Convenience' has a very special place in the hearts of countless fans globally — including mine," Liu said in part. "'Kim's' is one of the most unique shows to hit the air, with its focus on individual and communal growth, family, and most importantly: immigrant culture. 'Kim's' gave me my first opportunity to portray an Asian character with significant story arcs and subtleties that most Western Asian actors can only dream of."