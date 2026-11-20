The Sitcom That Made Simu Liu Famous On Netflix Is Now Streaming For Free
Simu Liu is famous nowadays for being an Avenger, but before wielding the Ten Rings as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he worked at a car rental facility in "Kim's Convenience." The sitcom centers on the Kims, a Korean Canadian family, and their convenience store in Toronto. Liu played Jung, the Kims' estranged son who left home at 16. Jung eventually reestablishes his relationship with his family — particularly his disapproving father (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee).
Currently streaming for free on Xumo Play, "Kim's Convenience" originally premiered in 2016 on Canada's CBC and was later released on Netflix. But "Kim's Convenience" was canceled after Season 5, when its co-creators left. On Facebook, Liu shared his frustrations about the show, including a lack of diversity on the production and creative teams. He later expressed his appreciation for the series in a statement shared by Vanity Fair.
"The immigrant experience is rarely depicted in mainstream media in a positive light, and for that very reason, 'Kim's Convenience' has a very special place in the hearts of countless fans globally — including mine," Liu said in part. "'Kim's' is one of the most unique shows to hit the air, with its focus on individual and communal growth, family, and most importantly: immigrant culture. 'Kim's' gave me my first opportunity to portray an Asian character with significant story arcs and subtleties that most Western Asian actors can only dream of."
Kim's Convenience features actors from the original play the sitcom is based on
Before "Kim's Convenience" became a sitcom, it was a stage play by Ins Choi, who also adapted the story for television. The play premiered at the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival, and while Simu Liu wasn't involved in the stage production, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon originated the roles of Appa/Mr. Kim and Umma/Mrs. Kim, respectively. They went on to play the same characters when "Kim's Convenience" was adapted into a sitcom.
Liu may not have appeared in any stage production of "Kim's Convenience," but he did make his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning play "Oh, Mary!" A dark comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln, Liu played the role of Mary's Teacher from February 3, 2026 to April 21, 2026. Besides a stint on Broadway and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liu's most notable post-"Kim's Convenience" work includes playing Ken in the Oscar-winning "Barbie" film and a main role on "The Copenhagen Test," which Peacock canceled after one season.