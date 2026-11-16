A kidnapping is about to bring a dangerous figure from Danny Reagan and Maria Baez's past back into the picture on "Boston Blue" — and he'll have a new face when he returns.

Amaury Nolasco ("Prison Break") has been cast as Arturo Muñoz, the former cartel leader and biological father of Baez's adopted daughter Elena. The character was previously portrayed by Juan Francisco Villa (picture left, below) in two episodes of "Blue Bloods": Season 12's "Be Smart or Be Dead" (2021) and Season 13's "Keeping the Faith" (2022).

Nolasco will make his debut in the Friday, December 11 episode, titled "Crisis" (airing at 10/9c), which also marks the return of Marisa Ramirez as Baez for her first appearance in nearly two months. According to the official synopsis, "when Baez's daughter Elena is kidnapped the morning of Sarah's wedding, the Reagans and Silvers launch a desperate search to bring her home. As Danny and Lena pursue a lead involving Arturo Muñoz (Nolasco), Elena's biological father and former head of the Mano Sangriento cartel, the investigation takes an unexpected turn."

Meanwhile, "Mae turns to Congressman Phil Verbeck for help with the investigation, and Sean and Jonah are forced to make a difficult choice when a fellow officer is caught in the crossfire."