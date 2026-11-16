Boston Blue Recasts A Blue Bloods Character Who's Poised To Return In A Big Way
A kidnapping is about to bring a dangerous figure from Danny Reagan and Maria Baez's past back into the picture on "Boston Blue" — and he'll have a new face when he returns.
Amaury Nolasco ("Prison Break") has been cast as Arturo Muñoz, the former cartel leader and biological father of Baez's adopted daughter Elena. The character was previously portrayed by Juan Francisco Villa (picture left, below) in two episodes of "Blue Bloods": Season 12's "Be Smart or Be Dead" (2021) and Season 13's "Keeping the Faith" (2022).
Nolasco will make his debut in the Friday, December 11 episode, titled "Crisis" (airing at 10/9c), which also marks the return of Marisa Ramirez as Baez for her first appearance in nearly two months. According to the official synopsis, "when Baez's daughter Elena is kidnapped the morning of Sarah's wedding, the Reagans and Silvers launch a desperate search to bring her home. As Danny and Lena pursue a lead involving Arturo Muñoz (Nolasco), Elena's biological father and former head of the Mano Sangriento cartel, the investigation takes an unexpected turn."
Meanwhile, "Mae turns to Congressman Phil Verbeck for help with the investigation, and Sean and Jonah are forced to make a difficult choice when a fellow officer is caught in the crossfire."
Boston Blue bosses previously warned us about Baez's return
The return of Elena's biological father comes on the heels of another development involving her birth family. Earlier this season, Elena's biological grandmother resurfaced, seeking a relationship with the young girl — a development that "Boston Blue" creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier previously warned would have significant repercussions for Baez.
Asked in an October interview with TVLine just how much the grandmother's arrival would complicate matters, Margolis responded with a single word: "Tremendously." He went on to reveal just how central the storyline would be to the show's upcoming episodes: "We are building to a pretty incredible climax for our midseason finale and then [winter] premiere [airing Friday, January 15]. That storyline with Elena and Baez is at the heart of it."
Added Sonnier: "We've stated before that our show works best when we are playing on two levels, when we are a police procedural and also a family drama. And when both things are happening at the same time, the show is really singing. And we can say that that storyline is going to sing a lot."