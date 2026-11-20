Although Leonard Nimoy landed the lead in the 1952 film "Kid Monk Baroni," most of his early acting roles didn't even get a mention in the credits, including his 1953 TV debut on "Four Star Playhouse." Nimoy appeared in a Season 1 episode titled "Knockout" as a henchman for another character, Bulloti (Ted de Corsia). Unlike his appearance on "Matinee Theatre" with Vincent Price, this early piece of TV history is available to stream on Tubi and Pluto TV.

The series takes its name from four major stars of the era: Charles Boyer, David Niven, Dick Powell, and Ida Lupino. However, none of them are featured in this episode. Written and directed by Blake Edwards, who'd later become famous for creating "The Pink Panther" movies and directing "Breakfast at Tiffany's," this story is all about boxing. Bulloti is frequently chewing a cigar, a typical baddie who makes money from rigging matches. With his big fedora, Nimoy looks like a classic gangster. Although he has a couple of lines while hanging around with his boss, most of the time, he's simply an imposing background character.

This gig was emblematic of Nimoy's early career. "The roles that I was being cast in were always offbeat, nasty guys," he explained to The Television Academy in 2000. "I became useful eventually playing heavies." While he didn't have a look that aligned with the stereotypical leading man of that era, in the mid-1960s, this legendary actor would really shake up cultural expectations with his portrayal of Spock on "Star Trek."